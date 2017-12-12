autoevolution
 

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Beats McLaren 720S in Doug DeMuro Comparo

12 Dec 2017, 10:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Have you ever seen Doug DeMuro excited? Of course you have, this happens on each and every occasion he slips behind the wheel of a special contraption and the journo does that quite often. Nevertheless, the Trackhawk incarnation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee might've just brought the aficionado to a whole new level.
4 photos
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Doug DeMuroJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Doug DeMuroJeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and Doug DeMuro
After all, the attitude mentioned above would only seem normal for a car reviewer who drops a comparo that allows the 707 hp Jeep to one-up the 720 hp McLaren 720S. And no, this wasn't the kind of trip-to-the-supermarket comparison, but one involving velocity thrills.

And while supercar lovers might get more than a bit angry when coming across such a battle outcome, Doug might have already redeemed himself. For one thing, the YouTuber spends tons and tons of time talking about the quirks and features of every car he drives - can you imagine the teasing feeling one gets when spending so much time playing with the infotainment system of a vehicle that, in this case, can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while coming with a top speed of 180 mph?

Speaking of which, there are a few performance questions this piece of automotive vlogging won't cover. And while the sub-500 mileage of the car doesn't allow the man to engage in Launch Control shenanigans (this is a built-in feature, not a driving mantra), we're not referring this sprinting bit. Here's a Trackhawk LC stunt for you, though.

Instead, we're talking about that 180 mph maximum velocity of the Hellcat-ized Jeep. We're looking forward to checking out the machine in action in the real world and seeing exactly how high the speedometer will climb, especially since its top speed is not electronically limited, as Doug also notes.

Meanwhile, if you're like this reviewer and are waiting for the depreciation spell to affect this super-SUV, so you can welcome it into your garage, you'll need much more than this video to help pass the time.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Jeep Grand Cherokee Jeep Doug DeMuro
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
JEEP models:
JEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVJEEP Wrangler Unlimited RubiconJEEP Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon Medium SUVJEEP CompassJEEP Compass CrossoverJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP Grand Cherokee SRTJEEP Grand Cherokee SRT Large SUVAll JEEP models  