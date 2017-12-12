Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Beats McLaren 720S in Doug DeMuro Comparo

Have you ever seen Doug DeMuro excited? Of course you have, this happens on each and every occasion he slips behind the wheel of a special contraption and the journo does that quite often. Nevertheless, the Trackhawk incarnation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee might've just brought the aficionado to a whole new level.

And while supercar lovers might get more than a bit angry when coming across such a battle outcome, Doug might have already redeemed himself. For one thing, the YouTuber spends tons and tons of time talking about the quirks and features of every car he drives - can you imagine the teasing feeling one gets when spending so much time playing with the infotainment system of a vehicle that, in this case, can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, while coming with a top speed of 180 mph?



Speaking of which, there are a few performance questions this piece of automotive vlogging won't cover. And while the sub-500 mileage of the car doesn't allow the man to engage in Launch Control shenanigans (this is a built-in feature, not a driving mantra), we're not referring this sprinting bit. Here's a



Instead, we're talking about that 180 mph maximum velocity of the Hellcat-ized Jeep. We're looking forward to checking out the machine in action in the real world and seeing exactly how high the speedometer will climb, especially since its top speed is not electronically limited, as Doug also notes.



Meanwhile, if you're like this reviewer and are waiting for the depreciation spell to affect this super- SUV , so you can welcome it into your garage, you'll need much more than this video to help pass the time.



