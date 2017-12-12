Apollo Intensa Emozione on the Streets of Hong Kong Is 12 Secs of Intense Fury

Apollo knew it would be a tough act following up on the Gumpert, just as we knew whatever model the German manufacturer would eventually come up with, it would be a blast.

11 photos



The Asian destination shouldn't really come as a surprise since Apollo isn't run by Roland Gumpert anymore - hence the name change - but Hong Kong investor Norman Choi. After pouring what must have been serious amounts of money in this project, Choi understandably wanted to make a bit of a fuss over his new car on home ground as well.



The best part about this is that we get to see the new Apollo IE on the street for the first time, as well as hear the insane roar of its naturally-aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine. The IE looks like a proper hypercar, and now we have the confirmation it sounds like one as well, if not better.



As if it didn't already look otherworldly, the presence of those kei cars on the side of the street makes the 1,250 kg (2,755 lbs) stand out even more. On the other hand, men in black suits fit a lot better into the scenery since it does look a bit alien.



The video doesn't reveal too much about the car other than what we already suspected the moment we learned what will reside under that ultra-light engine cover: that it sounds brutal. We also learn that it can do burnouts with one lucky Hong Kong street bearing the undeniable proof in the form of a few burned rubber tracks. Excited? Well, you should be, especially since Apollo is thinking about making a road-legal version as well that should go head-to-head with the big boys. Think



