Doug DeMuro Loves the Jeep Cherokee XJ, So Does Everybody Else

Nowadays, everybody wants to jump on the SUV bandwagon, from obscure Chinese brands delivering shameless copycats to marques such as Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce being ready to put their reputation at stake for a slice of the ever more popular crossover pie. Well, the XJ incarnation of the Jeep Cherokee got the recipe right before crossovers became cool.

As such, the senior Cherokee enjoys tons of popularity. Even so, there are plenty of aficionados who would enjoy an explanation for all the love the XJ Cherokee enjoys.Well, Doug DeMuro decided to focus on a 2001 Cherokee for his latest video (this was the final year for the said generation of the), while also mentioning the under-$10,000 price of a decent example.It all started with the 1980s engineering roots of the Cherokee, which bring assets such as practicality, reliability and facile servicing.In fact, the journo introduces LEGO in his praise of the Jeep and who doesn't enjoy the plastic-fantastic bricks?Nowadays, crossovers are trying to push the genre further and further. And while this means we get Porsche-badged SUVs that drive like sportscars and Jeep's own Grand Cherokee Trackhawk , which can smoke quite a few muscle cars, the tendency also has its drawbacks. And the most important one has to be the vague nature that describes quite a lot of crossovers out there. Sure, it's simple for the Cayenne and the Hellcat-ized Jeep to be cool, but many middle-of-the-pack crossovers will dissapoint one.Well, you won't get any of this with the XJ Cherokee, since this is an honest proposal that doesn't try to be ten cars in one. Instead, you get a compact machine that simply mixes respectable city driving with decent offroading assets.Alas, Doug doesn't take the Jeep off the beaten path, and yet this is the only thing missing from the video.