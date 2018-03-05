autoevolution
Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs. BMW X6 M Drag Race Is a Bummer

Now that Jeep has a new halo car, the Hellcat-ized Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can give its more expensive European rivals a hard time at the drag strip.
The SRT incarnation of the Jeep Grand Cherokee was already capable enough to give the much more expensive European super-SUVs a hard time, but its muscle deficit (by comparison) eventually meant the battle was more of an emotional one.

Well, with the GC having now received a factory blower, the resulting Trackhawk has no issue in challenging the said machines - keep in mind that the slab of America is still more affordable than its Old Continental rivals.

And the freshest adventure of the sort sees the Jeep duking it out with a second-generation BMW X6 M. The two high-riding velocity tools took things to the drag strip, which meant the driver not only kept things on the safe side, but also benefited from the prepped surface.

Alas, none of the guys behind the wheel managed to play the Christmas Tree game well, as one of the drivers seemed to have fallen asleep at the starting light, while the other jumped the start.

Nevertheless, there's no reason to worry about these details. Sure, they do influence the visual side of the race, but the numbers delivered at the end of the run don't take them into account.

As such, you can fully rely on the ET (Elapsed Time) and trap speed figures of the two super-SUVs - this means that while the race between the drivers is a failure, the one between the cars is spot on.

P.S.: While we're talking Grand Cherokee Trackhawk sprinting battles, you might want to see what happens when the Jeep halo car is thrown at a Tesla Model X, so here's a drag strip fight involving the two brutes.

