Hennessey Preparing 1,000 HP Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with 2.8s 0-60 MPH

The output delivered with the help of the kit? The pack will see the Hellcat motor delivering 852 hp ant 845 lb-ft of twist. Sounds like a more reasonable proposal, right? The Texas aftermarket developer has recently announced an upgrade program for the Hellcat-ized Grand Cherokee and the biggest news comes from a package that will allow the 6.2-liter HEMI under the hood to deliver 1,012 hp at 6,500 rpm and 969 lb-ft of twist at 4,200 rpm.The main ingredient used by the Lone Star State specialist is a 4.5-liter blower delivering 14 psi of boost. As for the list of other mods, this involves stainless steel long tube headers, a high-flow air induction, upgraded injectors and others.As for the warranty, the aftermarket developer will cover customer who choose this pack for one year or 12,000 miles.Following the aftermarket massage, the Jeep beast should be able to complete the 0 to 60 mph sprint in 2.8 seconds and play the quarter-mile game in 10.5 seconds at 133 mph. For the record, the latter figure not only means the boosted Jeep will be quicker than a Challenger Hellcat, but will also allow theto sit just 0.1 seconds behind the Lamborghini Huracan To put things into velocity perspective, we'll mention that the standard Trackhawk , if we may call it so, needs 3.5 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph sprint, while being able to complete the 1,320 feet sprint in 11.6 seconds.And if the thousand-pony output is too spicy for you, Hennessey also proposes another package. We're talking about a kit that keeps the factory supercharger, but ads a lower pulley upgrade and a high-flow air induction, with the new toys obviously being handled by freshsoftware.The output delivered with the help of the kit? The pack will see the Hellcat motor delivering 852 hp ant 845 lb-ft of twist. Sounds like a more reasonable proposal, right?