2018 Jeep Commander Interior Design Showcased In New Photos

Over in China, FCA is in cahoots with Guangzhou Automobile Group for a long time now. Trading under GAC Fiat, the joint venture went official in 2010. Most of its facilities are located in Changsha, the capital and the most populous city of the Hunan province.
Through machinations between FCA and GAC, the joint venture came up with the Commander. It’s a seven-seat sport utility vehicle exclusive to China for the time being, a forbidden fruit for the U.S. and western countries. That, however, will change with the arrival of the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer body-on-frame SUVs.

After releasing a handful of images of the Commander in January, the fellows at GAC Fiat published two photographs of the interior. So generous of them, isn’t it? Even though it shares the long-wheelbase version of the Compact U.S. Wide platform with the Cherokee, few of the interior details are shared between the two.

Common bits and pieces include the steering wheel, instrument cluster, gear lever, and Selec-Terrain controller. The design of the air conditioning and heating interface, air vents, door panels, and the integration of the touchscreen-based Uconnect infotainment are different, giving the Commander an identity of its own.

From the profile, it’s not hard to notice that the second row of seats is located higher than the first, with the third row higher than the second. This way, even the rearmost passengers can see up front. On the other hand, legroom in the third-row seats doesn’t appear to be all that generous for taller adults, nor does headroom.

Another drawback of the Commander is cargo capacity. With the third-row seats in place, the most the trunk is capable of accommodating is a pair of large carry-on suitcases and a couple of wash bags. On the other hand, folding the rearmost seats into the floor enables more cargo capacity, probably more than the Cherokee offers.

Inspired by the Yuntu Concept from 2017, the Commander comes with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder in two states of tune. The entry-level engine develops 234 horsepower, while customers who need more get-up-and-go are offered 265 horsepower. In terms of pricing, the newcomer is anticipated to cost the equivalent of $38,000 in the People’s Republic.
