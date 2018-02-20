2019 Fiat 500X Facelift Spied Together With 2019 Jeep Renegade

34 photos As you already know, the Jeep Renegade will be refreshed for the 2019 model year with full-LED headlight technology and Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system, among other newities. To this effect, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the facelifted Fiat 500X has been caught by the spy photographers doing its thing alongside the new Renegade.
Fiat Chrysler
is back for cold-weather testing at the Arctic Circle, and as you can tell from the following pictures, the 2019 Fiat 500X enjoys the company of the spruced-up Renegade. Photographed in front of a pizza restaurant, the four-wheeled duo is cleverly camouflaged by FCA to keep prying eyes away.
In addition to the swirly camo, black covering and pre-facelift parts make it even harder to tell the old from the new. On closer inspection, the lower air intakes and running lights beneath the headlamps are different, as are the taillights and rear bumper. The cockpit is an even harder nut to crack, though the 6,500-rpm redline is an indicator the test mule is powered by the 1.4
.
Expected to launch later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the 500X
will continue to be manufactured at the Melfi plant in Italy. Both small-sided sport utility vehicles ride on the Small Wide 4x4 vehicle platform, though the Renegade has the upper hand in off-road driving scenarios thanks to a handful of tidbits, Renegade Trailhawk specification included.
The mid-cycle refresh for the 500X will arrive at dealers four years after the pre-facelift went on sale. Not much will change in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department, with the 500X for the U.S.
offered exclusively with MultiAir Turbo power. The least exciting of the 1.4 turbo inline-four engines develops 135 hp and 150 lb-ft. Moving on up to the 500X Abarth specification upgrades the 1.4 to 160 horsepower and 183 pound-feet of torque, which isn’t bad at all for a vehicle of this size and heft when you think about it.