Jeep Releases First Images Of The New Grand Commander 7-Seat SUV

Customers can choose between two outputs for the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder: 234 horsepower as standard or 265 horsepower for more get-up-and-go. Bearing in mind it's almost 16 feet long because of the 7-seat configuration, it’s best not to expect blistering performance stats.
Developed as a competitor to the Volkswagen Teramont, the Jeep Grand Commander
is expected to be priced at the equivalent of $38,000. That makes it an attractive proposition for the family-oriented customer, more so if you consider the Teramont is almost $45,000 in its base specification.
In a similar fashion to the Renegade, Compass
, and Cherokee, the Grand Commander will ship with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The ZF 9HP is connected to the Active Drive 4x4 system, which offers 4WD
Lock for instances when a little more capability is needed off the beaten path.
Underpinned by the Fiat Chrysler CUSW platform, the Grand Commander isn’t likely to arrive in the United States of America as an alternative to more family-oriented vehicles such as the minivan. For the U.S. market, however, Jeep is preparing to launch the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.
Both models are based on the body-on-frame platform of the 2019 Ram 1500, and as a consequence, both will enter production at the Warren Truck Assembly in Michigan. Fiat Chrysler announced that $1 billion
will be spent to support these two and the soon-to-arrive Scrambler pickup.
The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer
are to start production in 2019, coming to dealerships for the 2020 model year. The pricing point remains a mystery, though. Being slotted above the Grand Cherokee means both will be more costly, though it remains to be seen if the automaker will pit the two models against the likes of the Range Rover.