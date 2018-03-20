autoevolution
Jeep Had the Most Creative Booth at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

As Europe’s first major auto show of the year concluded this past weekend, automakers attending have begun counting their losses: how many visitors, how many non-binding promises to buy, how many binding ones, how many awards.
For the moment, the process of assessing how it all went is still ongoing, so we’ll have to wait for a little while to see whether carmakers find something worth sharing. Until now, only one of them stepped forward to tells us how it went. Sort of.

The American-Italians from Jeep announced on Monday their booth at the Swiss show has been named the best of the lot, after receiving the Creativity Award from the Jury of the Club de publicité et de communication de Genève.

The guys in the jury are said to have spent two days going from stand to stand and noting stuff in their notepads. After all that traveling was over, they decided Jeep is the most creative of them all, thanks to the “high-impact design of the Jeep stand.”

“Visitors are inspired by the lavish use of natural materials, such as wood, and the exciting images projected on large screens, illustrating the Jeep models' adventurous spirit and off-road capabilities,” Jeep said in a statement.

“This wild scene-setting then merges to perfection into an area with a more metropolitan look - with attractive stony textures and a glossy black surface - ideal for showcasing the more refined and exclusive models.”

Aside for the stand, Jeep brought some vehicles too at the event as well, although it lacked any “high-impact” premiere. First off, visitors were able to get a glimpse at the fourth generation Wrangler, as well as the new Cherokee.

Then, the two classic models were accompanied by the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Jeep’s most powerful SUV to date, the Jeep Compass Night Eagle special edition, as well as refreshened versions of the Renegade and Grand Cherokee.

Mopar was also present at the show through the new four-door Wrangler Sahara.
