Jeep Unwraps Jeepster Concept for Moab Easter Safari

Starting this weekend and until April 1, Jeep enthusiasts will gather at the Moab area in the American state of Utah for a few days of pure off-roading. And just as in the previous years, the manufacturer of the original 4x4 will be on site with several new concepts.

7 photos



But the most exciting of them all might be the Jeepster, a revival of a classic from the 1960s.



Unfortunately for Jeep fans, the carmaker has published only one photo of the new Jeepster concept. For most, however, it’s enough to get the blood pumping.



The Jeepster to be shown in Moab is based on the Wrangler Rubicon, tweaked into resembling a 1966 Jeepster. Jeep went to great lengths to maintain the classic look of the concept.



The custom windshield was raked back 2.5 degrees to create a cropped look, and the hardtop itself has been chopped by two inches.



Jeep also opted for Firecracker Red body paint and Bright White hardtop, to remind viewers of the two-tone graphic used on the original.



The off-roader rides on 37-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires. The use of a 2-inch lift kit and a 2.5-inch diameter aluminum body shocks makes the Jeepster stand very high off the ground.



The inside of the concept is wrapped in a tubular roll cage and features an additional 38-inch tire, relocated on the inside to make room for concept storage packs to be mounted to the tailgate for transport of gear and supplies.



The Jeepster was originally built by Willis-Overland in the middle of last century as a means for the 4x4 to enter the civilian, passenger automobile market. It was short-lived, as was its resurrection in 1966 as the Jeepster Commando. In 1972, the model was scrapped for good by Willis-Overland's successor, American Motors.