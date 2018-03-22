autoevolution
Ford Mustang GT vs. Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE Desert Drag Race Is Motor Trend Bang

This is an awesome time to be a pony and muscle car aficionado, with the war between Detroit's Big Three being fiercer than ever. For now, we'll leave the Dodge Challenger (we admit we can't stop thinking about the Demon) aside and focus on the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro. That's because we've got one serious matter to discuss - which is quicker in a straight line?
Oh, and we're not talking about your average drag strip battle here, nor are we about to zoom in on a street racing matter. We've got something much more raw to talk about, since the 2018 Mustang GT and the Chevrolet Camaro SS 1LE were thrown at each other in the desert.

The drag racing shenanigan is delivered by Motor Trend, as an appetizer for an upcoming Head 2 Episode adventure, with Johny Lieberman and Jethro Bovingdon duking it out in the wild.

Despite this being a preview, the clip delivers a clear conclusion on the result of the battle - the two duked it out on more than one occasion, using a one-mile stunt to see which one reaches the finish line first.

Nevertheless, since we don't want to ruin the giggles of the video, we won't go further down this road.

In our book, the most interesting aspect regarding the evolution of the Camaro and the 'Stang is the added maturity of the current-generation models. And we'll start with the Blue Oval machine.

The S550 incarnation of the Mustang saw the pony dropping the live rear axle, with the independent suspension meaning the machine can finally corner. And with the added Euro flair of the 2018MY revamp (here's our Euro 2018 Mustang review), the pony has become even friendlier to its driver.

As for the sixth-gen Camaro, this might not have the same global reach as its competitor, but the 1LE package does exactly what Old Continent buyers love the most, namely handle like a sweetheart.

For one thing, the 1LE incarnation of the Camaro ZL1 proved it can lap the Nurburgring at supercar pace, thanks to a 7:16 chronograph number. But this is another story for another time and we've got a drag race to focus on.


