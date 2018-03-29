2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Spotted on the Road, ZTK Rear Wing Dominates All

After countless hours spent gazing at the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 in digital form, owners have now finally started taking delivery of their beasts. And we can now bring you a piece of footage showcasing the C7-generation ZR1 in the real world.

The clip includes all sorts of scenes including the 755 hp (765 PS) supercars, from customers vehicles being taken off delivery trucks to development machines completing the final polishing on the road. Our favorite one includes a blue example of the beast fitted with the large rear wing included in the ZTK package.Some of the scenes displayed here aren't new, as we had shown them to you in the past, but given the extreme look and soundtrack of the Chevy halo car, we won't complain.Nevertheless, there's one aspect that we need to discuss, since this remains hidden under the protective cover when ZR1s land at dealers - the 'Vettes come to dealers in shaved form, with their extreme aero packages being installed on site ( here 's how a 2019 ZR1 looks without its front splitter, side skirts and rear wing).Of course, with the real-world arrival having taken place, we can also discuss the actual performance of the supercharged V8 animal.The latest adventure of the sort came from the Texas Mile, an event with a pretty self-explanatory name. The velocity gathering saw a factory stock example of the 'Vette climbing all the way to 190 mph - keep in mind that any machine getting close to 200 mph in a one-mile run deserves a round of applause. Speaking of which, we'll remind you the front-engined animal comes with an official top speed of 212 mph.The only aspect of the car that had been touched is the rear wing, which was removed for the go-fast run, but we can't label this as an aftermarket move.As for other sprinting numbers of the new Corvette ZR1 , Chevrolet recently let it slip that the machine can play the o to 60 mph game in 2.85 seconds, while requiring 10.6 seconds for the quarter-mile run. And we can't wait to see these figures being put to the test at the drag strip.