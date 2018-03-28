McLaren 675LT Gets Grey Weathered Wrap, Looks Like a Fighter Plane

With McLaren being on a release spree, one that has brought us monsters like the 720S, the Senna and the Senna GTR track-confined machine, the British automotive producer's retired models don't receive as much attention as they used to. Well, we're here to address that and we've turned to a 675 Longtail to do so.
The owner of this 675LT has turned to the wrap world to keep his Macca under the spotlights and, in our book, the aficionado has reached his goal.
The Woking missile has been gifted with a weathered wrap, one that definitely stands out, even when compared to other wild second skin jobs out there.
The wrap comes with a weathered appearance, as is the trend these days. Nevertheless, the man behind the second skin stunt is one of the pioneers of the industry.
The design of the wrap comes from Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions.
Going past the wrap of the McLaren, we notice the yellow headlight tint, a nod to the racing realm. As for the orange finish of the seats, this creates a strong contrast with the exterior of the supercar.This isn't the first time when we feature one of this aficionado's machines
The owner of the supercar is a huge fan of wraps and we've featured his machines before. We're talking about the gearhead who owns the Panda Combo we showed you back in October last year.
We're talking about a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Ferrari 458 Speciale that received a mix-and-match black and white theme, with both packing the kind of yellow tint seen here.
As you've noticed, this supercar owner has a thing for special editions and we're glad that the man loves to showcase his beasts on social media - you might know him as Petfred.
The Woking missile has been gifted with a weathered wrap, one that definitely stands out, even when compared to other wild second skin jobs out there.
The wrap comes with a weathered appearance, as is the trend these days. Nevertheless, the man behind the second skin stunt is one of the pioneers of the industry.
The design of the wrap comes from Scott Kepple, a digital artist whose work we've featured on multiple occasions.
Going past the wrap of the McLaren, we notice the yellow headlight tint, a nod to the racing realm. As for the orange finish of the seats, this creates a strong contrast with the exterior of the supercar.This isn't the first time when we feature one of this aficionado's machines
The owner of the supercar is a huge fan of wraps and we've featured his machines before. We're talking about the gearhead who owns the Panda Combo we showed you back in October last year.
We're talking about a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a Ferrari 458 Speciale that received a mix-and-match black and white theme, with both packing the kind of yellow tint seen here.
As you've noticed, this supercar owner has a thing for special editions and we're glad that the man loves to showcase his beasts on social media - you might know him as Petfred.
Because two designs just wasn’t enough. @petfred’s new McLaren 675LT getting the Skepple treatment! Owner: @petfred Wrap Studio: @protectivefilmsolutions Photographer: @iamted7 Designed by @Skepple Inc . . . #mclaren #675lt , #scoop #carporn #carsofinstagram #igcars #amazingcars247 #madwhips #riseandgrind #nevergiveup #instacar #carswithoutlimits #blacklist #mexico #cars #riseandgrind #carswithnolimits #carporn #instadaily #innotech #love #fuelrun #innotech #exoticsoncanneryrow #friday #sunday #sundayfunday #skepple