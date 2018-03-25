2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Does 1/4-Mile in 10.6s, 0-60 MPH in 2.85s

With the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 being en route to dealers as you are reading this, the time has come to focus on the full performance figures of the supercar and the news is brilliant.

And now that the infamous German track has Chevrolet hadn't released the go-fast numbers of the 755 monster, but we can now talk about its straight-line might. To be more precise, the 'Vette can play the 0 to 60 mph game in 2.85 seconds, while the 0 to 100 mph stunt is performed in just 6 seconds. As for the all-important quarter-mile run, this takes place in 10.6 seconds (the trap speed sits at 134 mph).The sprinting figures above come from Harlan Charles, Corvette Product Manager, who spoke to Corvette Blogger at the 12 Hours of Sebring.As for the real-world side of the C7 ZR1's performance figures, as we mentioned in the intro, we don't have that much waiting to do until the first owners of the beast will hit the drag strip.Speaking of the 19MY ZR1 reaching dealers, we'll remind you that the Corvette reaches dealerships in shaved form, with its aero elements being installed after the transport phase takes place - the front splitter, side skirts and rear wing are attached to the car at the dealer.As for the performance numbers of the 2019 ZR1, there's one key figure Chevy has yet to release, namely the Nurburgring lap time of the front-engined animal.General Motors stated that it focused on the Camaro last year (the ZL1 1LE delivered an amazing 7:16 Green Hell number, remember?), leaving the Corvette ZR1 Ring blitz for 2018.And now that the infamous German track has opened its gates for the new season, we can't wait to see how the slab of America handles the task - the sub-7 status of the supercar is obvious and we're wondering how the 'Vette compares to the current holder of the production car record holder, namely the 6:47 Porsche 911 GT2 RS.