Wrangler-like Jeep Scrambler Pickup Truck To Hit U.S. Dealers In April 2019

25 Mar 2018, 9:27 UTC ·
With production scheduled to start in November at the Toledo Assembly Plant, the Scrambler (JT) is the first Jeep pickup truck in a long, long time. But as it happens, U.S. dealers will start getting the Wrangler-inspired workhorse in April next year.
Automotive News received the information from an unspecified Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dealer, which means that stateside customers will get behind the wheel of the Scrambler in just around a year’s time. Otherwise, the dealer meeting from where the information originates “was made up of a recap of 2017 sales results and largely optimistic projections for 2018 sales.”

The Scrambler is the first Jeep-branded pickup since the Comanche. Codenamed MJ, the Cherokee-based truck was made from 1985 to 1992. Chrysler decided to discontinue the Comanche two years prior to the stop of production, as sales were dropping at an alarming rate. It’s during this time the full-size segment started to gain more traction than ever before.

The Scrambler borrows quite a number of oily bits from the fifth-generation Ram 1500 pickup. The rear suspension, for example, features 1500-like shock absorbers. But more interestingly, the Dana-sourced solid front axle is related to the Wrangler’s setup. That should keep the off-road crowd happy, right?

Being a lifestyle-oriented alternative to the 2019 Ram 1500, the Scrambler is further believed to come with three roof options. Leaked documents suggest that in addition to the body-painted three-piece hard top, the Scrambler will also be offered with a black three-piece hard top, as well as the Premium Black Sunrider Soft Top.

Two engine options are all but confirmed, with the mild-hybrid Pentastar V6 acting as the entry-level choice. Those who need more torque will be offered the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6. Sorry folks, no word on the Hurricane turbo!

As for capability, the Scrambler is believed to have a towing capacity of up to 6,500 pounds (2,948 kilograms) in Base trim with the diesel engine. Payload, on the other hand, is rated at 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms) for the same configuration.
