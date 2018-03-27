2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Hits 190 MPH at Texas Mile after Losing Rear Wing

Now that the Geneva Motor Show is over, America seems to have taken over the performance car realm, with the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 giving us reasons to bring it under the spotlights time and time again. And while the recent talk about the 755 hp monster's straight-line performance stopped at the quarter-mile sprint, we're here to discuss what happens when the supercharged V8 toy is allowed to fully stretch its legs.

To be more precise, a C7 incarnation of the ZR1 was recently brought to the Texas Mile, an event that allows machines of all kinds to show what they're capable of in terms of maximum velocity.It seems Car and Driver took the Chevy to the event, with the mag deciding to remove the rear wing for the top speed run (nothing new here).Following the said shaving process, the ZR1, which was left in stock form, managed to climb all the way to 190 mph - keep in mind that any machine getting close to 200 mpg in a one-mile run deserves a round of applause, with the Texas Mile usually reserving that role for heavily modded machines aspiring to four-digit output numbers.And you can check out the 190 MPH run of the 'Vette in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which also gives you the occasion to check out the marvelous soundtrack of the supercharged LT5 motor.Even with the said performance number being impressive, we'll remind you that the maximum velocity of the new ZR1 sits at 212 mph.This is a brilliant opportunity to remind you of the other straight-line numbers for the ZR1, with the 'Vette needing 2.85 seconds to hit 60 mph and six seconds for the 0 to 100 mph sprint.Oh, and there's one more number we need to discuss, namely the Nurburgring lap time of the American supercar. Chevrolet has stated that it will set a lap time in the ZR1 this year, so we should get our hands on the chronograph performance figure by summer.