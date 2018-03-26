Dodge Demon Drag Races Tesla Model S P100D on the Street, Tires Rage-Quit

Ever wondered what it's like living with a Dodge Demon on the street? Spoiler alert - the road side of the Demon is more like the driving scenes from the original Mad Max movie rather than the official presentation of the muscle car.

On paper, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is the kind of car that will happily sprint down the quarter mile in 9.65 seconds. However, that requires the prepped surface of a drag strip, along with a number of details that need to be set up on the vehicle. The latter range from installing the skinny front tires and the raceto feeding the beast with race gas.In the real world, though, not all of the Demon owners will wait for the drag strip or drive the uber-Challenger around in the said state.And while we're not condoning street racing in any way, we can't pretend such shenanigans don't take place, which is why we've brought along a sample of this.This example, which you'll find in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, shows the Mopar machine duking it out with the drag racing sensation that is the Tesla Model S P100D.The two got together on the street and, as YouTube aficionados among you will notice, we're looking at a typical Drag Times adventure, with Brooks, the owner of the channel, having brought his P100D along.And while the Palo Alto machine came in factory stock form, the Dodge had been gifted with a set of Hoosier racing slicks, all in the effort to translate the muscle into velocity.The two drivers aimed to get a relevant conclusion; which is why they raced using both a standing and a rolling start. Then again, things didn't exactly go according to plan and (surprise!) putting the power down was a bit of a struggle for the Demon.Of course, the adventure we have here is just the beginning of this Demon's tale and we'll deliver more stunts as soon as we get our keyboards on them.