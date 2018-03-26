Porsche 911 GT3 vs. BMW M6 Competition Drag Race Gets Close after False Start

A drag race between a Porsche 911 GT3 and a BMW M6 Competition isn't the kind of drag race one would expect. Sure, we're talking about two rear-wheel-drive slabs of Germany, but there machines are as different as they get, since the first is a track special and the second is a generously-sized grand tourer.

4 photos



The GT3 we have here has been gifted with an ECU remap, which means that its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six (this is a 991.1 incarnation of the model) now delivers around 500 hp.



As the Competition Package incarnation of the BMW M6 that fights the Zuffenhausen machine, this comes in factory stock form, which means it packs 600 hp. Number fans have no reason to worry, as the video showcasing the race involves all the figures one might need.



The driver of the M car was eager to get off the line as quickly as possible, hence the small burnout before the race. Unlike the Porshe wielder, though, the guy behind the wheel of the M6 didn't use the Launch Control feature of the car, perpahs considering that this might not offer the optimal start in the custom grip conditions.



Nevertheless, the M6 Competition Package ended up jumping the start, hence the red light shown at the track.



Even so, we have to keep in mind that the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers shown at the end of the run don't take the said aspect into account, as the timing doesn't start until the car takes off. As such, you can easily notice how close the Porsche 911 GT3 and the BMW M6 Competition Package were.



Unlike the Dodge Demon vs. Tesla Model S P100D and the McLaren 720S vs. Kawasaki H2 straight-line battles we brought you earlier today, the brawl we have here took place at the drag strip, with this keeping things on the safe side and allowing the said machines to benefit from the prepped surface of the track.The GT3 we have here has been gifted with anremap, which means that its naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six (this is a 991.1 incarnation of the model) now delivers around 500 hp.As the Competition Package incarnation of the BMW M6 that fights the Zuffenhausen machine, this comes in factory stock form, which means it packs 600 hp. Number fans have no reason to worry, as the video showcasing the race involves all the figures one might need.The driver of the M car was eager to get off the line as quickly as possible, hence the small burnout before the race. Unlike the Porshe wielder, though, the guy behind the wheel of the M6 didn't use the Launch Control feature of the car, perpahs considering that this might not offer the optimal start in the custom grip conditions.Nevertheless, the M6 Competition Package ended up jumping the start, hence the red light shown at the track.Even so, we have to keep in mind that the ET (Elapsed Time) numbers shown at the end of the run don't take the said aspect into account, as the timing doesn't start until the car takes off. As such, you can easily notice how close the Porsche 911 GT3 and the BMW M6 Competition Package were.