McLaren 720S vs. Kawasaki Ninja H2 Drag Race Is Close and Dangerous

It was only a matter of time until McLaren 720S drivers got tired of drag racing other cars (the Macca earner itself the reputation of the supercar that never lost a drag race, even though there are the obvious exceptions
). So, what's next for the Woking animal? Duking it out with motorcycles, of course. And when you've got a Kawasaki Ninja H2 to play with, things are about as spicy as they get.
5 photos
Alas, the battle we're referring to took place on the street, with the aficionados manhandling the said machines deciding to play the sprinting game in traffic. So please don't let the piece of footage documenting the battle have the Fast and Furious screening effect (you know, when the drivers/riders leaving the movie screening aim to reenact the shenanigans while heading home).
The clip is narrated by the rider of the H2 and, according to him, there's one important difference between the McLaren and the Kawasaki - no, we're not talking about the wheel count here. Instead, we're referring to the fact that while the supercar comes in stock form, the bike has been taken down the aftermarket route.
As such, the supercharged 1,000cc motor of the Kawasaki now delivers north of 230 hp at the rear wheel (an extra 40 horses), while the 720S maintains its 700 rear-wheel horsepower status - as mentioned when talking
about the dyno runs of the British beast, this means its crank output sits much closer to 800 ponies than the official number (720 hp) would have one believe.
The street racing nature of the run, along with the decision to give the superbike a fair change during a relatively short race meant the two went for rolling starts.
And with the camera being mounted on the rider's helmet, you can get a brilliant POV take on the matter.
Then there's the soundtrack, with the blown four-pot of the H2 delivering a delicious decibel experience as the speedometer climbs to alarming values.