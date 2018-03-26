Mercedes-Benz S450 vs. BMW 740e Drag Race Makes No Sense, Has a Clear Winner

Drag races involving machines wearing BMW and Mercedes-Benz are as normal as they get, but there will also be exceptions. And the one we're about to show you comes with both a luxury and a green motoring twist, since we're talking about a velocity fight between a BMW 740e and a Mercedes-Benz S450.

Then there are the differences between the two slabs of Germany - the Bimmer comes with two fewer cylinders than the Benz. And since we now live in an emission-regulated era, that means the Bavarian luxury saloon packs a turbo-four, just like your average commuter car.



Then again, there's no reason to worry, at least not when it comes to torque, since we're talking about a hybrid here, which means the two deliver the same torque - you'll get all the numbers you need in the video.



We have to mention that each of the machines carried a rear passenger at the time of the race, with the TLF Car editors who put on this stunt deciding to delegate the driving.



The last thing we want to do is ruin the fun delivered by the video below, which means we won't tell you which of the vehicles won.



Nevertheless, we can mention the fact that this race has a clear winner, which is something we can't say about another recent TLF Car adventure. We're referring to the



