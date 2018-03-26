autoevolution
Porsche 911 Plug-In Hybrid To Be Introduced With 992.2 Mid-Cycle Refresh

Porsche may not be ready to electrify the 911 to the fullest, but a plug-in hybrid is in the cards. According to the chief executive officer of the Stuttgart-based sports car manufacturer, the 911 PHEV will hit dealers once the 992.2 chassis goes official.
Oliver Blume told Automotive News Europe the following at the annual results conference: "We are waiting for the further evolution in battery technology so you should not expect a plug-in version [of the 911] in the coming years. It’s currently planned when the 992 is refreshed.” Perhaps 2023?

Porsche expects hybrid and electric vehicles to account for 25 percent of sales by 2025. From the E-Hybrid models available today, the next step for the German automaker is to introduce the Mission E electric sedan. A Macan-sized electric crossover is also under consideration, and the 911 PHEV is as confirmed.

Blume further told Automotive News Europe that Porsche doesn’t need an all-electric 718 Cayman or 718 Boxster, at least not for the time being. “We are not yet at the point where we have to decide how things will progress,” the CEO explained.

On the matter of diesel power, Blume and the higher-ups haven’t made their minds up. Diesel-fueled vehicles accound for 12 percent of the automaker’s sales, but the customers tend to transition to plug-in hybrid models. The 4 E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid, for example, account for 60 percent of all Panamera sales in Europe.

If you have had enough of this green talk, you’ll be happy to hear that Porsche’s next-generation 911 GT3 won’t go turbo. Here’s Frank-Steffen Walliser, head of Porsche Motorsports and GT production: “The uniqueness [of a sports car like the 911] comes from the normally aspirated engine. As long as we can do it, we will do it.”

As for the tariff threats shot at German automakers by President Donald Trump, Porsche doesn’t intend to move production to the U.S. to get around this protectionist policy. On the other hand, Blume denied reports that the automaker is in talks with the peeps at SAIC to manufacture cars in China.
