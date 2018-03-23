2018 BMW M5 vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Race Needs a Photo Finish

To somebody outside the automotive realm, it might seem that the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the F90 incarnation of the BMW M5 have nothing in common. Nevertheless, the two velocity behemoths are closer than they might appear.

4 photos SUV pack boosted V8s, which work with eight-speed automatic transmissions to send the power to all four wheels.



And the similarities don't stop here, as the two also deliver similar acceleration figures, at least for the most part of a quarter-mile run.



Sure, the 707-pony



Then again, we're not here to discuss theoretical aspects, as we want to focus on the real-world impact of the two instead.



And, to do that, we've brought along a drag race that sees the two being thrown at each other on what might be a supped-up 1/8-mile run - this is the usual straight-line battle used by TFL Car.



The conditions for the fight were anything but ideal, from the winter scenario that affected traction off the line to the high altitude of the Colorado location used for the speeding brawl.



Then again, this is what real-world scenarios are all about, namely situations that don't allow the cars to perform in the conditions used when the official acceleration times were used.



As for the aural side of the race, there's no need to bring a jury, as the winner of the decibel brawl is as obvious as they get.



For the record, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat was also present, with the Mopar machine even duking it out with the Jeep. Since the two use the same blown 6.2-liter HEMI, but the rear-paw Hellcat comes with 275-section rear tires, the spectacle was guaranteed.



For one thing, both the M5 and the Hellcat-izedpack boosted V8s, which work with eight-speed automatic transmissions to send the power to all four wheels.And the similarities don't stop here, as the two also deliver similar acceleration figures, at least for the most part of a quarter-mile run.Sure, the 707-pony Jeep is considerably more muscular than the 600 hp M sedan, but the latter is about 1,000 lbs lighter.Then again, we're not here to discuss theoretical aspects, as we want to focus on the real-world impact of the two instead.And, to do that, we've brought along a drag race that sees the two being thrown at each other on what might be a supped-up 1/8-mile run - this is the usual straight-line battle used by TFL Car.The conditions for the fight were anything but ideal, from the winter scenario that affected traction off the line to the high altitude of the Colorado location used for the speeding brawl.Then again, this is what real-world scenarios are all about, namely situations that don't allow the cars to perform in the conditions used when the official acceleration times were used.As for the aural side of the race, there's no need to bring a jury, as the winner of the decibel brawl is as obvious as they get.For the record, a Dodge Challenger Hellcat was also present, with the Mopar machine even duking it out with the Jeep. Since the two use the same blown 6.2-liter HEMI, but the rear-paw Hellcat comes with 275-section rear tires, the spectacle was guaranteed.