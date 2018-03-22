Renntech Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sets 10.4s 1/4-Mile Record, Matches Tesla Model S

Place the name of the Tesla Model S P100D into the same sentence with "drag racing" and the crowd will go wild, since the Palo Alto machine has proven its Ludicrous Plus mode can battle some of the quickest internal combustion machines out there, be they muscle cars or supercars. However, ICE-animated machines don't exactly rest on their laurels, turning to every possible solution to fight the EV treat. And the latest manifestation of the trend comes from a Renntech-massaged Mercedes-AMG E63 S.

5 photos



The Renntech four-door animal recently took to the drag strip, managing to deliver a 10.43s quarter-mile run. The said 1,320-foot shenanigan also allowed the machine to grab the world record for the current-generation E63.



It's worth mentioning that the said aftermarket developer chose a brilliant starting point, with the 612 hp all-paw E63 S being incredibly good at the sprinting game - this is a Benz that can



As for the treatment applied to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the car, we're looking at quite a modding adventure.



The list of aftermarket goodies includes a stage one turbocharger upgrade, BMC air filters, blow-off valve adapters, a fuel system upgrade, along with a stainless steel exhaust involving 200-cell cats. Of course, we mustn't forget the mandatory ECU play. The output of the powerplant now sits at 842 hp and 779 lb-ft.



The connection to the road was also redefined, with the E63 S now riding on 20-inch forged wheels supplied by the RPS. As for the all-important rubber choice, the said rims are shod in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.



For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the Tesla Model S is a 10.5-second car, while



