Renntech Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sets 10.4s 1/4-Mile Record, Matches Tesla Model S

The sedan nature of this Affalterbach monster takes it even closer to the Model S, even though the two come from different worlds (interestingly, the Tesla features a few Mercedes interior bits, such as the power window controls).
The Renntech four-door animal recently took to the drag strip, managing to deliver a 10.43s quarter-mile run. The said 1,320-foot shenanigan also allowed the machine to grab the world record for the current-generation E63.
It's worth mentioning that the said aftermarket developer chose a brilliant starting point, with the 612 hp all-paw E63 S being incredibly good at the sprinting game - this is a Benz that can leave
the Porsche Panamera Turbo in the dust, remember?
As for the treatment applied to the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that occupies the engine compartment of the car, we're looking at quite a modding adventure.
The list of aftermarket goodies includes a stage one turbocharger upgrade, BMC air filters, blow-off valve adapters, a fuel system upgrade, along with a stainless steel exhaust involving 200-cell cats. Of course, we mustn't forget the mandatory ECU
play. The output of the powerplant now sits at 842 hp and 779 lb-ft.
The connection to the road was also redefined, with the E63 S now riding on 20-inch forged wheels supplied by the RPS. As for the all-important rubber choice, the said rims are shod in Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires.
For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that the Tesla Model S is a 10.5-second car, while lightened
models have delivered even sweeter runs.