Jeep Trackhawk Mom Hits Drag Strip, Sets 11.4s 1/4-Mile Record with Child Seat

We're talking about the new Trackhawk quarter-mile record (the stock car), with this having been set during what might be labeled as a casual visit to the drag strip.For one thing, the Jeep had a child seat in it, while the video of the stunt makes it seem that the mom was behind the wheel.As we mentioned above, the owner of this high rider claims the car comes in 100 percent stock form, so we're not talking about drag radials.Thus, the 1,320 feet time of the boosted Grand Cherokee is mighty impressive - the machine managed to play the quarter-mile game in 11.47 seconds.It's worth noting that the said ET (elapsed time) sits below the official quarter-mile time of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, as the automotive producer mentions an 11.6-second time for the super-- perhaps the track prep was that good or maybe the owner wasn't honest after all.Of course, the Trackhawk population won't stay in factory stock form for too much time. And with the 6.2-liter blown HEMI under the hood having already proven that it can reach 900 hp without requiring serious mods, we're expecting the blown Jeep to hit drag strips across the country in tuned form soon.Then again, we should also get to see examples taken further down the gym route, with these delivering four-figure outputs. This reminds us of a drag race we recently brought to you, with the battle involving a massaged Hellcat showing a Demon how it's done.Meanwhile, the piece of footage below, which documents the said casual adventure, allows you to enjoy the 707-pony potential of the standard Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, with the soundtrack of the clip being just as enticing as its visual side.