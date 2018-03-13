F8 Green Dodge Demon Drag Racing Looks Like a Military Machine

More and more owners of the Dodge Demon are taking delivery of their machines and, fortunately, these aficionados are hitting drag strips across the country - only 3,300 units are being brought to the world, remember?

6 photos



The car we have here comes with a cloth interior, while featuring the rear seat delete option.



And it seems that the driver of the Demon didn't take things to the limit. For one thing, the guy didn't fit the skinny front tires.



As is the case with all the other Demon drag strip adventures we've shown you to date, the gearhead behind the wheel chose not to use the Transbrake feature - this happens since the cars are still fresh, but once their mileage increases, we'll get to see the full 1,320 feet might of the 840 hp machine.



When it comes to the 1/4-mile performance of this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the thing delivered the kind of ET (Elapsed Time) number that almost matches the official Challenger Hellcat number, the one involving drag radials.



Returning to the Transbrake, this allows the torque to reach the rear wheels as quickly as possible - the transmission holds both first gear and reverse, while releasing the latter to instantly deliver the muscle to the wheels.



And despite the Demon drivers not using this feature, the uber-Challenger has managed to dive into the 9s arena, as we



Nevertheless, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sights on the Demon. In fact, we've recently ECU remap.



The latest drag strip episode featuring the current SRT halo car shows an F8 Green machine playing the quarter-mile game.The car we have here comes with a cloth interior, while featuring the rear seat delete option.And it seems that the driver of the Demon didn't take things to the limit. For one thing, the guy didn't fit the skinny front tires.As is the case with all the other Demon drag strip adventures we've shown you to date, the gearhead behind the wheel chose not to use the Transbrake feature - this happens since the cars are still fresh, but once their mileage increases, we'll get to see the full 1,320 feet might of the 840 hp machine.When it comes to the 1/4-mile performance of this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the thing delivered the kind of ET (Elapsed Time) number that almost matches the official Challenger Hellcat number, the one involving drag radials.Returning to the Transbrake, this allows the torque to reach the rear wheels as quickly as possible - the transmission holds both first gear and reverse, while releasing the latter to instantly deliver the muscle to the wheels.And despite the Demon drivers not using this feature, the uber-Challenger has managed to dive into the 9s arena, as we showed you back in January.Nevertheless, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sights on the Demon. In fact, we've recently talked about the first tuned incarnation of the car, with this gaining 100 hp thanks to a simpleremap.