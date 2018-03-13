autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

F8 Green Dodge Demon Drag Racing Looks Like a Military Machine

13 Mar 2018, 14:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
More and more owners of the Dodge Demon are taking delivery of their machines and, fortunately, these aficionados are hitting drag strips across the country - only 3,300 units are being brought to the world, remember?
6 photos
Dodge Demon drag racingDodge Demon drag racingDodge Demon drag racingDodge Demon drag racingDodge Demon drag racing
The latest drag strip episode featuring the current SRT halo car shows an F8 Green machine playing the quarter-mile game.

The car we have here comes with a cloth interior, while featuring the rear seat delete option.

And it seems that the driver of the Demon didn't take things to the limit. For one thing, the guy didn't fit the skinny front tires.

As is the case with all the other Demon drag strip adventures we've shown you to date, the gearhead behind the wheel chose not to use the Transbrake feature - this happens since the cars are still fresh, but once their mileage increases, we'll get to see the full 1,320 feet might of the 840 hp machine.

When it comes to the 1/4-mile performance of this Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the thing delivered the kind of ET (Elapsed Time) number that almost matches the official Challenger Hellcat number, the one involving drag radials.

Returning to the Transbrake, this allows the torque to reach the rear wheels as quickly as possible - the transmission holds both first gear and reverse, while releasing the latter to instantly deliver the muscle to the wheels.

And despite the Demon drivers not using this feature, the uber-Challenger has managed to dive into the 9s arena, as we showed you back in January.

Nevertheless, the aftermarket side of the industry has already set its sights on the Demon. In fact, we've recently talked about the first tuned incarnation of the car, with this gaining 100 hp thanks to a simple ECU remap.

demon challenger srt demon Dodge Dodge Demon drag racing Mopar
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
DODGE models:
DODGE CARAVANDODGE CARAVAN Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  