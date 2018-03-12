autoevolution
675 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Tesla Model S P100D Drag Race Gets Slippery

The Porsche 911 Turbo S wasn't built with the drag strip in mind (as is the case with any Porscha out there) and yet the Zuffenhausen-specific assets of the supercar mean that it makes for an awesome quarter-mile weapon. So what happens when such a Neunelfer is pitted against the electric drag strip slayer (you know, the Tesla Model S P100D)?
Well, the answer obviously depends on a few factors, with the most important one being the state of the cars.

Now, before anybody points out that there aren't too many modded Palo Alto machines out there, we need to remind you that the few examples that did get massaged put on quite a show, as demonstrated by the recent adventures of the stripped-out Model S P100D.

And while the Tesla we're here to show you today comes in factory stock condition, we can't say the same about the Neunelfer battling the EV.

Coming in 2018 form (think: 991.2), this Turbo S has left its stock form behind, having received a respectable tech massage.

As such, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat six occupying the posterior of this 911 now delivers a wheel hp number roughly equal to its stock crank horsepower figure - the supercar packs 588 hp at the wheels, which means its crank output sits at about 675 hp.

The muscle jump was made possible by a custom exhaust setup involving a decatting process, along with a stage two ECU upgrade.

Nevertheless, as you'll be able to notice in the video of the races (the machines battled on two separate occasions), the Porsche had a few issues in terms of putting all that power down. And, given the all-paw nature of the beast and the prepped surface of the track, this comes as a bit of a surprise.

Fortunately, the complete time slip info is displayed in the video and you'll need that to solve this sprinting puzzle, as the visual side of the equation is not enough.

porsche 911 turbo s Tesla Model S P100D drag racing
