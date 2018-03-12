autoevolution
Domanig GTR Is Not Your Average Mercedes-AMG GT R Tuning Job

In the world of German tuning, the sky’s the limit, even in the case of super coupes such as the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Take Domanig Autodesign and IMSA as a case in point, joining forces to create the 780-horsepower and 960-Nm Domanig GTR.
“IMSA as in the International Motor Sports Association?” Not quite, but the Bruggen-based tuning house specialized in Mercedes-Benz and AMG models. So how did the two companies pump out so much force-fed muscle from the GT R?

An ECU re-flash kicks off the list of modifications brought to the 4.0-liter V8, which also sports a pair of larger turbochargers, less restrictive exhaust system complemented by a high-flow air filter, and an extra radiator for improved cooling. On top of that, the dual-clutch transmission also benefits from a different software that enables faster gear shifts. Like 2.9 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph) fast. Oh, and the transmission has also been reinforced to withstand up to 1,000 Nm of torque.

Top speed is also improved, up to 330 km/h (205 mph) from the bone-stock 318 km/h (198 mph) that Mercedes-AMG quotes for the GT R. Out-and-out performance without handling is nothing to be proud of, which is why Domanig Autodesign and IMSA have worked their magic on the chassis and tires as well.

First things first, there’s the suspension kit from KW that drops the ride height by up to 30 millimeters. Add a nose lift system that helps cross over those pesky speed bumps, 20- and 21-inch D-Ultralight wheels at the front and rear, and Michelin Super Sport tires (275/30 and 325/25), and you’re good to go.

The lift system is activated by a switch mounted next to the gear lever, and at speeds higher than 80 km/h (50 mph), the suspension lowers automatically to improve aerodynamic efficiency. On that note, those interested in the Domanig GTR package should know that pricing is available upon request. 

