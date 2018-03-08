First Tuned Dodge Demon Gains 100 HP, Pulley Upgrade Coming

autoevolution
The Dodge Challenger Demon's collection of superlatives might be more than enough for some, but you shouldn't expect this to keep tuners from playing with the SRT halo car. And we can say the same about the 3,300-unit limited production run of the muscle machine. In fact, we're here to show you an example of the uber-Dodge that promises to be the first modified one.
The Demon we have here has been massaged by a trio of specialists (A2 Speed, B&G Performance and Skyed Tuning), which have only played with the ECU for now. Nevertheless, a pulley upgrade has been promissed.

As usual, the adventure kicked off with a baseline test and the blown 6.2-liter motor of the machine delivered 730 hp and 734.9 lb-ft of twist. Once the custom tune took over, the HEMI produced 819.8 hp and 770.7 lb-ft of torque.

Keep in mind that we're talking about the output at the rear wheels, which means the crankshaft output of the thing now sits at around 940 ponies (we'll remind you that the official hp number of the Demon talks about 840 horses, with this output being achieved on race juice).

Of course, in case of machines such as the one we have here, muscle numbers mean nothing without drag strip translations. And we're expecting the machine to receive the promised upgrades before hitting the strip.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that while the car we have here might be the first tuned example of the Demon, other names on the aftermarket scene have promised upgrades for the HEMI wielder.

The most impressive one to date comes from Hennessey performance, with the Lone Star State developer having announced an 1,500 hp program for the Challenger range-topper.

The Texan specialist has already started working on its Challenger Demon, but we've received no news on upgrades so far. 

