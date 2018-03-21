C7 Corvette-based Equus Throwback Limited To 25 Units, Starts At $130,000

Priced at $130,000 from the get-go, the Throwback can be optioned all the way up to 1,000 horsepower and 822 pound-feet (1,114 Nm) of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged engine
, which can propel the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. Top speed? If you can find a long enough stretch of road to put the pedal to the medal, expect 220 mph (354 km/h).
These numbers pale in comparison to the way the Throwback looks. While the proportions and profile are unmistakably ‘Vette
, the front- and rear-end design is unforgettable. According to the Troy, Michigan-based outfit, the car “uses unique styling language in its outer skin to create a breathtaking vision of the ultimate Corvette.”
To ensure the collector status and exclusivity of the Throwback, Equus
announced that 25 examples will ever be made. Each and every one can be personalized to the customer’s wishes, which means that no two Throwback models will ever be alike.
As you can tell from the photo gallery, the Throwback comes with a seven-speed manual transmission as standard. The Hydra-Matic 8L90
automatic is also available, though Equus doesn’t mention if the transmission is strengthened to handle the additional torque. With 822 lb-ft on tap, here’s hope Equus does just that.
Not to be confused with the Hyundai sedan succeeded by the Genesis G90, Equus got in the automotive media’s attention with the Bass 770
. Despite the name, which sounds more fitting for a subwoofer or fish, the Bass 770 is a C6 Corvette ZR1-based build with the looks of a Mustang Fastback and an MSRP of $250,000.