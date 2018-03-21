autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

C7 Corvette-based Equus Throwback Limited To 25 Units, Starts At $130,000

21 Mar 2018, 12:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Tuning
In the world of boutique automakers, the seventh-generation Corvette’s chassis and good ol’ Chevy small-block V8 offer one of the most tantalizing building blocks imaginable for performance-oriented sports cars. The Eadon Green Zeclat shown in Geneva stands as a case in point, with Equus following suit with the Throwback.
23 photos
C7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus ThrowbackC7 Corvette-based Equus Throwback
Priced at $130,000 from the get-go, the Throwback can be optioned all the way up to 1,000 horsepower and 822 pound-feet (1,114 Nm) of torque. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow comes from a 6.2-liter supercharged engine, which can propel the car from zero to 60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds. Top speed? If you can find a long enough stretch of road to put the pedal to the medal, expect 220 mph (354 km/h).

These numbers pale in comparison to the way the Throwback looks. While the proportions and profile are unmistakably ‘Vette, the front- and rear-end design is unforgettable. According to the Troy, Michigan-based outfit, the car “uses unique styling language in its outer skin to create a breathtaking vision of the ultimate Corvette.”

To ensure the collector status and exclusivity of the Throwback, Equus announced that 25 examples will ever be made. Each and every one can be personalized to the customer’s wishes, which means that no two Throwback models will ever be alike.

As you can tell from the photo gallery, the Throwback comes with a seven-speed manual transmission as standard. The Hydra-Matic 8L90 automatic is also available, though Equus doesn’t mention if the transmission is strengthened to handle the additional torque. With 822 lb-ft on tap, here’s hope Equus does just that.

Not to be confused with the Hyundai sedan succeeded by the Genesis G90, Equus got in the automotive media’s attention with the Bass 770. Despite the name, which sounds more fitting for a subwoofer or fish, the Bass 770 is a C6 Corvette ZR1-based build with the looks of a Mustang Fastback and an MSRP of $250,000.
2018 Equus Throwback Chevrolet Corvette Equus Throwback Chevrolet v8 sports car Supercharged
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  