C7 Corvette-based Eadon Green Zeclat Lands In Geneva With British Styling

8 Mar 2018, 13:38 UTC ·
by
With the Morgan Aero riding off into the sunset, Eadon Green took up the challenge to design a classically correct British sports car with contemporary bragging rights. Meet the Zeclat, which is a re-bodied Corvette with tons of attitude.
Developed with one eye on the past but the other on a clean sheet of paper, the Zeclat is the type of car that you either love or hate. The Jaguar-esque front and Morgan-inspired rear make up for a cohesive design. Looking at the finer details of the body, you will further notice 1930s aero car styling (think Figioni & Falaschi).

Opening the door, however, brings you straight into the 21st century, with little in the way of exclusive details. That’s because the cockpit is 95 percent Corvette, including the touchscreen-based infotainment system and transmission’s gear lever. From the point of view of special touches, hand-stitched leather upholstery, carbon fiber here and there, and polished aluminum is just about all the Zeclat has to offer.

Being based on the seventh-generation Corvette, performance is nothing to scoff at. The engine bay is home to the LT1 small-block V8, packing 460 horsepower and 465 pound-feet (630 Nm) of torque from 6.2 liters displacement. Available with a seven-speed manual with Active ReV Match or the optional Hydra-Matic eight-speed auto, the retro-modern Zeclat promises to thrill when the going gets twisty.

The near 50/50 weight distribution is complemented by an electronic limited-slip differential and performance-oriented traction control, with the list of goodies also consisting of launch control. In a similar vein to America’s sports car, the Zeclat has no less than five drive modes to offer: Weather, ECO, Tour, Sport, and Track.

Eadon Green quotes 3.6 seconds to 60 miles per hour (96 km/h), which is one-tenth of a second quicker than the Stingray with the paddle-shift automatic transmission and Z51 Performance Package. Not bad for a boutique automaker, not bad at all!

The paint job, however, is atrocious.
