Spyshots: Mid-Engined C8 Corvette Prototype Shows Flying Buttresses, New Details

The C8 Chevrolet Corvette, with its mid-engined design, is now in its advanced development stages. And we've brought along a fresh batch of spyshots, with the pics allowing us to zoom in on new details of the upcoming supercar.

11 photos



For now, all we can see is a pair of flying buttresses and a compact vertical rear window. Nevertheless, we're expecting the golden bowtie designers to allow the world to see the heart of the machine with the help of a transparent engine lid.



To complete the rear view, we'll mention that the taillights of this prototype appear similar to the ones on the



Speaking of the light clusters, the front units appear to use a massive, aggressive design.



As for what we can expect underneath the engine cover of the future Chevy halo car, the entry-level unit will be a 6.2-liter V8. This will be followed by a pair of twin-turbo units with displacements of 4.2 and 5.5 liters.



The larger unit is expected to feature a dual overhead cam design, while it should wear the LT7 moniker. The new engine should be good for around 850 hp, while its 4.2-liter sibling should deliver around 650 hp, which is the kind of muscle number you'll find on the current Z06.



