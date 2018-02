Spyshots: Mid-Engined C8 Corvette Prototype Shows Flying Buttresses, New Details

The posterior of the prototype we have here brings the most impressive view. To be more precise, the traditional window of the 'Vette might be ditched in favor of a layout that's all too familiar for mid-engined machines.For now, all we can see is a pair of flying buttresses and a compact vertical rear window. Nevertheless, we're expecting the golden bowtie designers to allow the world to see the heart of the machine with the help of a transparent engine lid.To complete the rear view, we'll mention that the taillights of this prototype appear similar to the ones on the C7 Corvette , at least judging by what the camo allows us to notice.Speaking of the light clusters, the front units appear to use a massive, aggressive design.As for what we can expect underneath the engine cover of the future Chevy halo car, the entry-level unit will be a 6.2-liter V8. This will be followed by a pair of twin-turbo units with displacements of 4.2 and 5.5 liters.The larger unit is expected to feature a dual overhead cam design, while it should wear the LT7 moniker. The new engine should be good for around 850 hp, while its 4.2-liter sibling should deliver around 650 hp, which is the kind of muscle number you'll find on the current Z06.In terms of overall performance, the expectations for the new-comer are sky-high. After all, this is only normal when we're talking about a reinvention of the car that, in C7 ZR1 form, managed to beat the 2018 Ford GT on VIR and might just attempt to set a Nurburgring production car lap record once the Green Hell opens its gates for 2018 next month.