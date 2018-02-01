autoevolution
 

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Destroys Ford GT on VIR, Nurburgring Record In Sight

1 Feb 2018, 12:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Ford may have kicked Ferrari's posterior at Le Mans with the GT40 back in the day, but it seems that the new GT got knocked out by a Corvette. You see, Chevy let Ford enjoy its Virginia International Raceway record-setting glory for a week, but now the Golden Bowtie has announced that the 2019 ZR1 has set a new production car record at VIR.
4 photos
2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Destroys Ford GT on VIR2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Destroys Ford GT on VIR2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Destroys Ford GT on VIR
To be more precise, a 19MY ZR1 fitted with the optional eight-speed auto and just-as-optional ZTK performance package went round VIR in 2:37.25, shattering the 2.38.6 chronograph number of the GT.

And, as we zoom in on the story, things get even more interesting. That's because the said stopwatch performance was set earlier last month, with the one manhandling the 755 Chevy being dynamics engineer Jim Mero (The Blue Oval's now-fallen record had been set by racing driver Billy Johnson).

And while the goodies included in the ZTK pack, such as the Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber, the magnetic ride control, the huge front splitter and the adjustable carbon rear wing) are impressive, here's something that will amaze you - the Chevy crew managed to lap VIR in 2:39.77 using a manual tranny 'Vette.

And with Jim Mero being no stranger to blitzing the Nurburgring, we're expecting the predicted Green Hell production car lap record to take place once the infamous German track opens its gates for the 2018 season.

So, while the Viper ACR has been put to sleep, the seventh-generation Corvette ZR1 seems to play the role of a bargain trophy grabber with grace.

Sure, the Ford GT might seem more of a purpose-built machine than the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, but the latter offers a V8 (the Ford Performance halo car has a 647 twin-turbo V6, remember?) and more chronograph glory for a quarter of the money. And you can check out its (apparent) tail-savvy behavior below.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Chevrolet Corvette vir record Chevrolet GM Ford GT
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  