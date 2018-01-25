2018 Ford GT Sets 2:38.6 VIR Lap Record, Destroys Viper ACR, Porsche 918 Spyder

It all started earlier this week, when Car and Driver announced
it had set a 2:43 lap in the GT, thus beating the 918 Spyder.
And while the mag explained that the twin-turbo V6 animal's time could be improved, the new stopwatch figure of the supercar might surprise some of you.
With Ford Performance's Billy Johnson behind the wheel, the 647 hp animal managed to get round VIR in 2:38.62. This allowed the velocity tool to set a new production car lap record, beating the Dodge Viper ACR in the process.What about the Green Hell?
Of course, aficionados from across the world aim to know whether the FGT can grab the Nurburgring production car lap record. For one thing, its dominance on a US track doesn't necessarily guarantee similar results on Old Continent tarmac.
And we can turn to a comparison between the rivals it defeated on VIR to illustrate that. To be more precise, while the Viper ACR one-upped the 918 Spyder on VIR, things didn't work out for the snake on the Ring, where its 7:01 chronograph number fell short of the 918's 6:57 time. Nevertheless, we must keep in mind that the Viper Green Hell stunt was not a factory-backed effort, with such an adventure potentially resulting in an even sharper time.
Of course, when talking track performance, we must also mention the financial sides of three beasts we mentioned above - while you could buy two Ford GTs for the price of a Porsche 918 Spyder
, you could also grab four Viper ACRs instead of an FGT.
The cat is it of the bag: New @virnow track record - 2:38.62 #2017FordGT . #FordGT #FordPerformance @CarbonRev #CarbonRev #trackrecord #virginiainternationalraceway #mopar #viper #viperacr #z06 #corvette #chevy
