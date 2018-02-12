2019 Maserati Levante GTS Spied with Ferrari V8, May Set Nurburgring SUV Record

If there's one thing an aficionado can complain about when it comes to the Maserati Levante, it's the fact that the Italian crossover has yet to receive V8 power. And while the 430 hp twin-turbo V6 of the S model provides respectable motivation, the upcoming GTS model is ready to take things further with the help of a Ferrari-engineered eight-cylinder mill.

28 photos SUV being in an advanced development stage.



Underneath the hood, we'll find the TT 3.8-liter V8 motor from the Quattroporte GTS, which means we'll get at least 530 hp and 710 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque.



Despite the image gap between Alfa Romeo and Maserati, parent company Fiat Chrysler has a difficult task when it comes to preventing cannibalization - remember that the Quadrifoglio version of the Alfa SUV comes with a 2.9-liter V6 delivering 510 hp.



So while the extra torque and the V8 rumble of the Levante GTS will obviously give the latter an edge over its more affordable sibling, we can also expect the Maserati to be quicker around the Nurburgring.



We'll remind you that the Stelvio Q still holds the record for the fastest production SUV on the infamous German track. Nevertheless, once the Nordschleife opens its gates for the 2018 season next month, machines like the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Turbo (or the upcoming Turbo S E-Hybrid) and the almost-here



As expected, the GTS badge will bring updates on the other tech fronts of the car, along with an even more aggressive exterior. From the suspension and the brakes to the steering and the eight-speed auto tranny, there are plenty of upgrades to be enjoyed. And since the Levante S already delivers one of the most engaging driving experiences in the segment, our expectations are uber-high.



