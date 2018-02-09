2018 Ford Expedition, EcoSport Roll Out in North America

SUV

Ford claims the ad campaign to be rolled out is the most comprehensiveadvertising initiative ever, leaning “heavily on life’s real stories to strike an emotional chord with consumers.” The campaign has been created by ad agency GTB and will see the new SUVs being promoted TV ads and digital ones.“Both campaigns work on such an emotional level,” said Tito Melega, GTB chief creative officer.“They tie together the vehicles and the everyday unstoppable heroes who drive them, by empowering people to strive to achieve dreams they never thought were possible.”Just as its predecessor, the 2018 Expedition is propelled by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost, rated at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Power is controlled via a 10-speed automatic transmission Ford developed together with General Motors.The SUV arrived in dealerships at the end of last year, selling from $51,695 for the Expedition XLT. The tow other trim levels, the XLT Max and the Platinum Max retail for $54,385 and $57,400, respectively.As for the EcoSport, this year marks the first entry of the model on the U.S. market, even if in other parts of the world, especially in South America, it has been on sale since 2004. The model is to retail starting from $19,995, but several optional features will bring the total price well above that.The subcompact SUV segment, to which the EcoSport belongs, is the fastest-growing segment in the industry, tripling its size in the past three years. Since 2010, when only 9,000 subcompact SUVs have been sold, consumer interest in the segment brought that number to 425,000 last year.