autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Expedition, EcoSport Roll Out in North America

9 Feb 2018, 8:53 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Last year, Ford's SUV range was on a roll, with record-breaking sales, In fact, year after year the carmaker posted increased sales in this segment. To try an maintain the momentum, Ford will launch on Friday the extensive ad campaign for the new Expedition, as well as for the EcoBoost.
9 photos
Ford EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaignFord EcoSport and Expedition ad campaign
Ford claims the ad campaign to be rolled out is the most comprehensive SUV advertising initiative ever, leaning “heavily on life’s real stories to strike an emotional chord with consumers.” The campaign has been created by ad agency GTB and will see the new SUVs being promoted TV ads and digital ones.

“Both campaigns work on such an emotional level,” said Tito Melega, GTB chief creative officer.

“They tie together the vehicles and the everyday unstoppable heroes who drive them, by empowering people to strive to achieve dreams they never thought were possible.”

Just as its predecessor, the 2018 Expedition is propelled by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 EcoBoost, rated at 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Power is controlled via a 10-speed automatic transmission Ford developed together with General Motors.

The SUV arrived in dealerships at the end of last year, selling from $51,695 for the Expedition XLT. The tow other trim levels, the XLT Max and the Platinum Max retail for $54,385 and $57,400, respectively.

As for the EcoSport, this year marks the first entry of the model on the U.S. market, even if in other parts of the world, especially in South America, it has been on sale since 2004. The model is to retail starting from $19,995, but several optional features will bring the total price well above that.

The subcompact SUV segment, to which the EcoSport belongs, is the fastest-growing segment in the industry, tripling its size in the past three years. Since 2010, when only 9,000 subcompact SUVs have been sold, consumer interest in the segment brought that number to 425,000 last year.

Ford Expedition Ford EcoSport ad campagin SUV
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI Sonata HybridHYUNDAI Sonata Hybrid MediumHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata MediumSKODA Fabia CombiSKODA Fabia Combi CompactSKODA FabiaSKODA Fabia CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class (W177) CompactAll car models  