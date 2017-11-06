autoevolution
 

2018 Ford Expedition Fuel Economy EPA-rated At 20 MPG Combined

The Expedition is new from the ground up for 2018, but something never changes about full-size SUVs. That’s their abysmal fuel economy, which the fourth-generation Expedition tries to soften with a 2-mpg improvement on the combined cycle for the rear-wheel-drive model with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.
The EPA ratings look something like this: 17 mpg city, 24 mpg highway, and 20 mpg combined. By comparison, the old-gen Expedition 2WD is capable of 16 mpg city, 22 mpg highway, and 18 mpg combined. The even larger (and heavier) Expedition Max 2WD fares worse (23 mpg highway, 19 mpg combined), but the biggest offender is the Expedition Max 4WD. At 18 mpg on the combined cycle, it’s pretty clear you’ll be stopping for gas pretty often.

Despite the fact the most fuel-efficient 2018 Ford Expedition consumes 5 gallons of dinosaur juice every 100 miles or so, the Blue Oval makes a case for the rear-wheel-drive model as being the best in its class in this department. That’s right, boys and girls! You can’t get better than the Expedition, and that’s a little sad considering the ongoing push for more fuel-efficient vehicles.

The intensive use of aluminum and the latest EcoBoost technology both helped the Expedition achieve its best-in-class status, but the biggest advancement comes in the form of the transmission. The 10R80 is a 10-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors which is geared toward eco-friendliness and performance. The latter part is obvious considering the Camaro ZL1 and F-150 Raptor both use the 10-speed gearbox to row their gears as quickly as possible.

Priced from $51,695 and scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealers in the coming weeks, the 2018 Expedition is rated to tow 9,300 pounds if properly equipped for the job. As if that wasn’t enough, the Expedition fits eight people and can carry all of their luggage. If, for some reason, you don't fancy the Expedition, alternative are plentiful. From the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban to the Nissan Armada and Toyota Sequoia, there's a full-size SUV out there for everyone.


