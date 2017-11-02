2019 Ford Focus ST Wagon Filmed Testing at the Nurburgring

The current Ford Focus is so old now that we're only going to show a video if it's spy footage. However, this is very exciting stuff, as what we believe to be an ST version of the wagon was filmed on the Nordschleife track.

14 photos



We're still convinced that this is an ST Wagon with the diesel engine. But that means there's not one but two reasons for it not to be offered in the United States.The prototype corners flat on some very low springs. But it doesn't go like the clappers or sound that great, but you'd expect that from a model with around 190 horsepower and a very narrow power band. If it's not the 2.0-liter diesel model, then we're looking at a 1.5-liter turbo with similar output to the Fiesta ST.

However, we don't see the point of the lowered suspension, beefy body kit and large wheels in combination with a 1.5-liter turbo. That would mean Ford is making the Focus Black Edition straight away, and there's really no point to it.Twin exhaust pipes to one side are typical of 2.0-liter diesel performance cars, like the Golf GTD, the previous Octavia RS, and most Audis that come with the 2.0, all the up to the Q5.This is basically a Europe-only model, as the States will only have Focus hatchbacks and sedans. Starting next year, the new ones will be brought over from China because making them in North America isn't profitable.Beyond that, the Focus Wagon continued to look huge, way longer than the Golf Variant but fitted with a sexy sloped roof line. While it will undeniably be one of the sexiest models in the segment, Ford's headlight design strongly resembles Thor's hammer aka Volvo.Still, if you have to copy someone, Volvo is not a bad place to start. An all-new interior is also on its way, as you can see from our previous spyshots.