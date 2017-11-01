2018 Ford Mustang GT 10-Speed Automatic Real-Life Weight Sits at 3,860 Lbs

The official specs of the 2018 Ford Mustang GT are no longer a secret (after all, the first customer deliveries have already taken place), but muscle car aficionados are still hungry for the real-world info surrounding the pony. Well, we can now talk about the scale footprint of the Coyote wielder.

Of course, once the baseline testing phase is completed, LMR will obviously kick off the modding process. And we can't wait to see what the Texan specialist has to offer for the revamped Ford Mustang GT. And that's because aftermarket developer Late Model Restoration , which has recently gotten its hands on an example of the five-oh, has come up with the real-world weight of the thing, which sits at 3,860 lbs (make that 1750.87 kg).We're looking at an example fitted with the brilliant ten-speed automatic tranny, while the car also features the Level 1 Performance Package and the 300A pack.Of course, when comparing this number with the 3,705 lbs (1680.6 kg) base curb weight of the Ford, we must keep in mind that the fuel level of the measured car was not mentioned.As for the innevitable comparos within the segment, we'll remind you that the Camaro SS is 20 lbs (9 kg) lighter, while the Dodge Challenger is in "a class of its own", tipping the scales at 4,232 lbs (1919.6 kg) - these are the curb weight values for the muscle cars.The Lone Star State-based tuner is also responsible for two other delicious real-life adventures of the 2018 Mustang GT.It all started with the tuner delivering a dyno adventure. And this is how we found out that the massaged 5.0-liter V8's official specs, which sit at 460 hp and 420 lb-ft, can be translated into 415.65 rwhp and 397.32 lb-ft of twist.Of course, the first quarter-mile run of the muscle beast followed. So far, the best result of the 'Stang sits at 12 seconds flat, while the trap speed sits at 116.9 mph. Blue Oval fans have no reasons to fret, as a high-11s run is in sight.Of course, once the baseline testing phase is completed, LMR will obviously kick off the modding process. And we can't wait to see what the Texan specialist has to offer for the revamped Ford Mustang GT.