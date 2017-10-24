autoevolution
 

Two 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Ultra-Rare Muscle Cars Are Looking for New Owners

24 Oct 2017, 13:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Events
Put these two together, and you'll get very close to the original Bugatti Veyron's numbers: 1,000 horsepower, $1,000,000 price tag. However, it's in the "character" department that the 1969 Chevrolets leave the Bug trailing.
12 photos
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 auctioned
The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is one of the rarest American muscle cars money can buy. With just 69 of them built almost half a century ago, it's easy to understand why it's a real event when one of them is being auctioned, let alone two at the same time.

It's just the rarity of the cars that make them so special, but also their story. Built during a time when GM had forbidden Chevrolet to install engines larger than 400 cu in (6.6 liters), the 1969 Camaro ZL1 required some lateral thinking from a group of engineers who wanted to make a very fast car.

Using an ordering process normally reserved for fleets and special orders, Chevrolet was able to install a 427 cu in (7.0 liters) big-block V8 engine under the hood of the Camaro and make itself a drag racing-ready muscle car.

The 1969 Camaro ZL1 was rated at 430 horsepower, but a few very discreet modifications could boost its power over the 500 hp mark. Power was sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.

The all-aluminum V8 engine was assembled by hand during a 16-hour long process, which is partly why it had a cost of $4,000 - more than the price of a standard V8 hardtop Camaro at the time. The ZL1 was a serious machine, and you shouldn't let those friendly round eyes fool you into believing something else.

These two cars have been completely restored and are in top-notch form. The orange one is the auction's "main attraction," and browsing through the pictures will immediately reveal why. The bright color does the superb design justice, just like the black interior brings you back with your feet on the ground - this is a nearly 50-years-old car after all.

There is no info on the starting price, but bear in mind that other 1069 Camaro ZL1s sold for nearly half a million years ago - we see no reason why any of these two would fetch less than that. That being said, we leave you to bask in the glory of the 1960s' American muscle cars.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 chevrolet camaro zl1 Chevrolet Camaro Camaro ZL1 auction muscle car
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Latest car models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll car models  