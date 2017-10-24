Two 1969 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Ultra-Rare Muscle Cars Are Looking for New Owners

Put these two together, and you'll get very close to the original Bugatti
Veyron's numbers: 1,000 horsepower, $1,000,000 price tag. However, it's in the "character" department that the 1969 Chevrolets leave the Bug trailing.
12 photos
The 1969 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1 is one of the rarest American muscle cars money can buy. With just 69 of them built almost half a century ago, it's easy to understand why it's a real event when one of them is being auctioned, let alone two at the same time.
It's just the rarity of the cars that make them so special, but also their story. Built during a time when GM had forbidden Chevrolet to install engines larger than 400 cu in (6.6 liters), the 1969 Camaro ZL1 required some lateral thinking from a group of engineers who wanted to make a very fast car.
Using an ordering process normally reserved for fleets and special orders, Chevrolet
was able to install a 427 cu in (7.0 liters) big-block V8 engine under the hood of the Camaro and make itself a drag racing-ready muscle car.
The 1969 Camaro ZL1
was rated at 430 horsepower, but a few very discreet modifications could boost its power over the 500 hp mark. Power was sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed automatic transmission.
The all-aluminum V8 engine was assembled by hand during a 16-hour long process, which is partly why it had a cost of $4,000 - more than the price of a standard V8 hardtop Camaro at the time. The ZL1 was a serious machine, and you shouldn't let those friendly round eyes fool you into believing something else.
These two cars have been completely restored and are in top-notch form. The orange one is the auction
's "main attraction," and browsing through the pictures will immediately reveal why. The bright color does the superb design justice, just like the black interior brings you back with your feet on the ground - this is a nearly 50-years-old car after all.
There is no info on the starting price, but bear in mind that other 1069 Camaro ZL1s sold for nearly half a million years ago - we see no reason why any of these two would fetch less than that. That being said, we leave you to bask in the glory of the 1960s' American muscle cars.