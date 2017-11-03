2018 Shelby 1000 Mustang Limited To 50 Examples

ECU

Long in the making and heavily anticipated by Shelby enthusiasts, the 1000 doesn’t pack the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the Mustang GT. Under the hood, you’ll find the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crank V8 from the Shelby GT350, complemented by a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger and a huge intercooler.A high-flow fuel system, exclusiveremapping, and a strengthened six-speed manual transmission are also offered, translating to an estimated output of 1,000 horsepower (745 kW). The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is augmented by the exterior design of the awe0inspiring 2018 Shelby 1000.Wider wheels and wider tires, wider front and rear tracks, over-the-top flared wheel wheels and an aggressive-looking front bumper, this bad boy isn’t here to make friends. From a dynamic standpoint, Shelby changed the suspension with fully adjustable coilovers. The brakes are sourced from Brembo, and for added peace of mind on the racing track, the wheels sport hardened studs.“We do far more than just add horsepower and cosmetics to the Shelby 1000,” declared Vince LaViolette, vice president of operations and head of development at Shelby American. “We replace every major component to create the ultimate track machine. The result is a car that will slice through corners and blast down straights with amazing ease,” concluded the official.Some of the components LaViolette refers to are the heavy-duty halfshafts and CV joints. Then there are the tubular upper and lower control arms of the suspension. And the 10- and 12-inch wide forged wheels wrapped in super-sticky 20-inch rubber. If you want one, only 50 examples will leave Shelby American's assembly line starting from the first quarter of 2018.