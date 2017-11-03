autoevolution
 

2018 Shelby 1000 Mustang Limited To 50 Examples

3 Nov 2017, 17:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
$169,995 not including the donor car, which retails at $33,195. That’s how much Shelby American wants for the 1000, the all-new model based on the 2018 Mustang. Revealed at the 2017 SEMA Show and succeeding the 2012 – 2014 Shelby GT500-based 1000, the newcomer is designed to be the ultimate road course warrior. For that reason, it’s not entitled to roam the public roads.
4 photos
2018 Shelby 1000 Mustang2018 Shelby 1000 Mustang2018 Shelby 1000 Mustang
Long in the making and heavily anticipated by Shelby enthusiasts, the 1000 doesn’t pack the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the Mustang GT. Under the hood, you’ll find the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crank V8 from the Shelby GT350, complemented by a 4.5-liter Whipple supercharger and a huge intercooler.

A high-flow fuel system, exclusive ECU remapping, and a strengthened six-speed manual transmission are also offered, translating to an estimated output of 1,000 horsepower (745 kW). The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is augmented by the exterior design of the awe0inspiring 2018 Shelby 1000.

Wider wheels and wider tires, wider front and rear tracks, over-the-top flared wheel wheels and an aggressive-looking front bumper, this bad boy isn’t here to make friends. From a dynamic standpoint, Shelby changed the suspension with fully adjustable coilovers. The brakes are sourced from Brembo, and for added peace of mind on the racing track, the wheels sport hardened studs.

“We do far more than just add horsepower and cosmetics to the Shelby 1000,” declared Vince LaViolette, vice president of operations and head of development at Shelby American. “We replace every major component to create the ultimate track machine. The result is a car that will slice through corners and blast down straights with amazing ease,” concluded the official.

Some of the components LaViolette refers to are the heavy-duty halfshafts and CV joints. Then there are the tubular upper and lower control arms of the suspension. And the 10- and 12-inch wide forged wheels wrapped in super-sticky 20-inch rubber. If you want one, only 50 examples will leave Shelby American's assembly line starting from the first quarter of 2018.
2018 Shelby 1000 Ford Mustang Shelby 1000 Ford v8 2017 sema show
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD Mustang ConvertibleFORD Mustang Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleFORD Fiesta 5 doorsFORD Fiesta 5 doors SmallFORD Fiesta 3 doorsFORD Fiesta 3 doors SmallFORD MustangFORD Mustang CoupeFORD FigoFORD Figo CompactAll FORD models  