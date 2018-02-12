New Volkswagen SUVs Coming In The U.S. Alongside Tiguan And Atlas

But Volkswagen, which is the second largest automaker after the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance in terms of sales volume, won’t be stopping here. On the sidelines of the 2018 Chicago Auto Show
, Hinrich Woebcken made it clear that a pair of new SUVs are in the offing for North America.
Speaking to Motor1
, the head honcho of Volkswagen North American Region said that Volkswagen can “bring a second mid-size SUV and a second compact SUV into the market,”
refering to the newcomers as B SUV
and A SUV. Reading between the lines, the Tiguan and Atlas are not enough for Vee-Dub’s ambitions in the land of the free and home of the brave.
Woebcken didn’t go into further detail about the new utility vehicles, though he did mention that both will be underpinned by the MQB platform. And no, neither will be electrified considering the I.D. Crozz
is confirmed to arrive at dealers in 2020, riding on the all-new MEB architecture.
Confirmed to premiere before the end of the decade, the Tiguan- and Atlas-sized models are seen as the “logical way to grow Volkswagen’s sales.”
Doubling up in these segments is an interesting approach from the German automaker’s part, though it remains to be seen how much longer the SUV trend will keep on keeping on. Bearing in mind SUV sales represent almost a quarter of Volkswagen
’s total sales volume in the United States, launching new utility vehicles is the safest approach imaginable.
On that note, Woebcken reiterated that the all-new Touareg
wouldn’t be coming to the United States of America. And that’s a bit of a downer considering how much of an improvement the third-generation Touareg is. As a brief refresher, the latest iteration of Volkswagen’s flagship is confirmed to debut on March 23 in Beijing, China.