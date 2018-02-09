autoevolution
 

Volkswagen T-Roc "Born Confident" Features Winnie Harlow

9 Feb 2018, 19:27 UTC ·
by
Volkswagen hasn't forced a connection to the world of fashion in a long time. However, that's happening with the T-Roc and its "Born Confident" advertising campaign.
Standing out is easier said than done. Beauty is often not enough, and we can say that about both cars and models.

23-year-old Winnie Harlow rose to fame as a contestant during the 21st season of America's Top Model. Her look makes her immediately recognizable and owns what some might otherwise consider a defect.

Winnie was recently pictured in Cannes with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, partying on yachts, or dripping diamonds on the red carpet. Her Instagram account shows a who's who of stars. So compared to her, the little T-Roc is a little bit dull.

And actually, the model might later regret pairing up with the automotive giant, especially after the Monkeygate scandal. We think the video was shot last year because VW's press release says Winnie is 22, and she's born on July 27th.

The 72-second ad was put together with Virtue, the creative agency of Vice. It's actually not the first in the "Born Confident" campaign, which featured a somewhat lovable mountain goat last year.

So anyway, here's another one of those "girl stands next to car" commercials. It's not going to help the T-Roc sell. But I have to admit that it's got certain confidence in its design, unlike the BMW X2.

"Winnie Harlow embodies what the T-Roc stands for in the ideal way: confidence and perseverance from the beginning. Our inspiring campaign is based on authentic storytelling and a variety of innovative advertising formats. It is intended to address new target groups. We appear more courageously and more confidently and provide new impulses with our models," says Mirja Schneider, Head of Website Content and Digital Communication of the Volkswagen brand.

