autoevolution
 

Monkeygate: Volkswagen Suspends Chief Lobbyist Thomas Steg

30 Jan 2018, 13:20 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The first head rolled on Tuesday in what is poised to become yet another scandal involving German automaker Volkswagen. The company announced today its decision to suspend Thomas Steg, General Representative of the Volkswagen Group, for the duration of an investigation started into an experiment conducted in 2014 in the United States.
69 photos
2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and Videos2017 Volkswagen Beetle Detailed in New Photos and VideosVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen I.D. electric vehicle conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV conceptVolkswagen EV concept
"We are currently in the process of investigating the work of the EUGT, which was dissolved in 2017, and drawing all the necessary consequences. Mr. Steg has declared that he will assume full responsibility. I respect his decision," said the CEO of Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, Matthias Müller, in a statement released by the automaker.

The experiment was revealed by The New York Times, citing court statements from an ongoing lawsuit brought against Volkswagen in the U.S. Apparently, VW, through the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, commissioned the Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute to conduct an experiment on 10 macaque monkeys.

The goal of the experiment, whose findings were never made public, was to debunk a World Health Organization 2012 report that classified diesel exhaust as a carcinogen. The 10 monkeys were enclosed in sealed chambers and fed diesel exhaust four four hours, while they watched cartoons.

To get the desired results, Volkswagen is accused of rigging the Beetle in such a way that nitrogen dioxide (linked, among other things, to heart attacks and lung cancer) was only a fraction of what it usually is during normal driving.

On Monday, VW said explicitly distances itself from all forms of animal cruelty, as “animal testing contradicts our own ethical standards."

The experiment has been commissioned by the European Research Group on Environment and Health in the Transport Sector, a group that shut down last year and also included Daimler and BMW. Daimler also announced the start of an investigation into the matter.
macaque monkey experiment Volkswagen Thomas Steg monkeygate
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniVOLKSWAGEN JettaVOLKSWAGEN Jetta CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTIVOLKSWAGEN Polo GTI CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  