First Volkswagen T-Roc Review Has Predictable Conclusions

Volkswagen has lost the No.1 spot in the world to Renault-Nissan, but the T-Roc is a heck of a lot more interesting than the Juke, the current one at least.

Only a few weeks after being shown at a motor show, the T-Roc is now up for review. So, what do people have to say about the Tiguan's little brother? Well, pretty much the same as any other Volkswagen.



It's built on the HP . The smallest is a 1-liter; the biggest has twice that displacement. Auto Express put itself behind the wheel of the unusual 2.0 TSI with 190 HP and 320 Nm.



Even though the T-Roc is supposed to represent a new page in VW design, filled with emotion, it's not all that special. We're not fans of the daytime running light rings in the bumper because it makes it look less car-like. But Skoda's weirdness seems to be rubbing off.



The ride is typical of cars based on the MQB platform, as the T-Roc is a little stiff but not too uncomfortable. This is the German carmaker's way of making you opt for the adaptive dampers.



There's a decent amount of space, as the 6ft 2in driver says he can "sit behind himself." There's most trunk than in the Golf, and the cabin is more colorful too. But despite starting from £20,495 in the United Kingdom (there will be a cheaper model in 2018), the dashboard is made from hard plastic. You can have a spacious Nissan Qashqai from about £19,000, and we know we would.



But some people will undoubtedly love the way it looks. In combination with the Volkswagen badge, the T-Roc's qualities outweigh the drawbacks.



