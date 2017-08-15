autoevolution

Volkswagen T-Roc Teaser Video Shows Production Headlights and Taillights

15 Aug 2017, 14:20 UTC ·
by
Volkswagen has released the first teaser video showing the T-Roc crossover without any camouflage. Why? Because the official debut is right around the corner: August 23rd.
We're not sure that the T-Roc will significantly change the small crossover segment. But because it's a Volkswagen, so it should sell well.

They've done a pretty good job with the design as well. This is easily one of the Top 3 most overstyled cars in the segment, right up there with the Juke. The emphasis is clearly placed on looking as modern as possible, less on the outdoorsy aspect.

So, for example, the T-Roc's taillights are defined by a sharp crease that continues into the trunk lid spoiler. They have a strong 3D presence, just like on the Tiguan. The headlights, meanwhile, use the familiar double LED projectors seen on everything from the Golf facelift to the Arteon.

It's also kept a few elements from the concept car, like the LED halo lights around the fake air intakes. Inside, the T-Roc is a carbon copy of the new Polo, with which it shares its MQB A0 platform. There's body-matching yellow trim on the dash, a new infotainment system, and the 10-inch digital dashboard option.

The T-Roc is the second crossover based on this platform and the fourth car overall. It will measure 4,231mm in length, so about the size of a Golf, while its overall height is 100mm more than a Polo. While you won't be able to do any off-roading in this crossover, it will at least have 400 liters of useful trunk space.

The Audi Q2 from another mother will be powered by both 3- and 4-cylinder turbo engines. The smallest will be a 1-liter unit pushing 95 HP. At launch, the range should stop at 150 HP, but a T-Roc R with over 200 HP is being considered.

