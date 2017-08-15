autoevolution

Porsche Cayman GT4 Spinning on Wet Nurburgring Is Another Kind of Carousel

15 Aug 2017, 14:23 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
When one usually thinks of a carousel, an amusement park is the first thing that comes to mind. And when the Nurburgring is thrown into the story, the infamous corner wearing this nickname takes the place of the said park. But what if told you that there are also another kind of Ring adventures that qualify for the merry-go-round label?
5 photos
Cayman GT4 Nurburgring spinCayman GT4 Nurburgring spinCayman GT4 Nurburgring spinCayman GT4 Nurburgring spin
Let's take the Porsche Cayman GT4 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, for instance. The 911 Carrera S (we're talking 991.1 matters here) engine and the 911 GT3 suspension mean that the GT4 is an ideal track toy - we must also factor in the splendid handling balance delivered by the mid-engined layout of this Porscha.

Sure, the manual tranny of the GT4 might not be the best friend of the stopwatch, but we're talking about track thrills, not numbers here.

However, even such a winning combination can be difficult to handle when dealing with the caprices of the Nordschleife. And, by that, we're referring to the ever-changing weather at the Green Hell.

In the case of the Zuffenhausen lap we have here, the track was being assaulted by heavy rain, with the adventure leading to a tata-a-queue.

The shenanigan took pace in the Bergwek section of the track, having been caught on the dash cam of the vehicle following the German sportscar.

And, thanks to the atmospheric aural delights of the 385 hp Cayman, we can clearly notice the moment when the driver gets back on the gas. The mid-corner maneuver was apparently executed to brutally for the condition of the track - of course, the tires play an extremely important role in such scenarios, but we're not aware of the rubber details surrounding this Porscha.

Once the GT4 driver noticed the hefty slip angle reached by the car, he decided to pull the plug, hitting the brakes and thus amplifying the slide - given the moderate velocity of the car, this was a safer choice than trying to bring the posterior back in line by giving the car some gas, which could've led to an overcorrection and possibly a crash.

Porsche Cayman GT4 Porsche Nurburgring nurburgring 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed