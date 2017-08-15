Porsche Cayman GT4 Spinning on Wet Nurburgring Is Another Kind of Carousel

When one usually thinks of a carousel, an amusement park is the first thing that comes to mind. And when the Nurburgring is thrown into the story, the infamous corner wearing this nickname takes the place of the said park. But what if told you that there are also another kind of Ring adventures that qualify for the merry-go-round label?

5 photos



Sure, the manual tranny of the



However, even such a winning combination can be difficult to handle when dealing with the caprices of the Nordschleife. And, by that, we're referring to the ever-changing weather at the



In the case of the Zuffenhausen lap we have here, the track was being assaulted by heavy rain, with the adventure leading to a tata-a-queue.



The shenanigan took pace in the Bergwek section of the track, having been caught on the dash cam of the vehicle following the German sportscar.



And, thanks to the atmospheric aural delights of the 385 hp Cayman, we can clearly notice the moment when the driver gets back on the gas. The mid-corner maneuver was apparently executed to brutally for the condition of the track - of course, the tires play an extremely important role in such scenarios, but we're not aware of the rubber details surrounding this Porscha.



Once the GT4 driver noticed the hefty slip angle reached by the car, he decided to pull the plug, hitting the brakes and thus amplifying the slide - given the moderate velocity of the car, this was a safer choice than trying to bring the posterior back in line by giving the car some gas, which could've led to an overcorrection and possibly a crash.



Let's take the Porsche Cayman GT4 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, for instance. The 911 Carrera S (we're talking 991.1 matters here) engine and the 911 GT3 suspension mean that the GT4 is an ideal track toy - we must also factor in the splendid handling balance delivered by the mid-engined layout of this Porscha.Sure, the manual tranny of the GT4 might not be the best friend of the stopwatch, but we're talking about track thrills, not numbers here.However, even such a winning combination can be difficult to handle when dealing with the caprices of the Nordschleife. And, by that, we're referring to the ever-changing weather at the Green Hell In the case of the Zuffenhausen lap we have here, the track was being assaulted by heavy rain, with the adventure leading to a tata-a-queue.The shenanigan took pace in the Bergwek section of the track, having been caught on the dash cam of the vehicle following the German sportscar.And, thanks to the atmospheric aural delights of the 385 hp Cayman, we can clearly notice the moment when the driver gets back on the gas. The mid-corner maneuver was apparently executed to brutally for the condition of the track - of course, the tires play an extremely important role in such scenarios, but we're not aware of the rubber details surrounding this Porscha.Once the GT4 driver noticed the hefty slip angle reached by the car, he decided to pull the plug, hitting the brakes and thus amplifying the slide - given the moderate velocity of the car, this was a safer choice than trying to bring the posterior back in line by giving the car some gas, which could've led to an overcorrection and possibly a crash.