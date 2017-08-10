autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Funky SUV Teased By Official Sketches, Debuts On August 23

10 Aug 2017, 7:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen’s answer to the SEAT Arona, a different take on the Audi Q2, the latest Polo made bigger and with more ground clearance, call it whatever you like. VeeDub has high hopes from its new CUV, which is scheduled to debut later this month.
76 photos
2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official sketch2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official sketch2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official sketch2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official sketch2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc official teaser2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototype2018 Volkswagen T-Roc prototypeVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc ConceptVolkswagen T-Roc Concept
Riding on the Volkswagen Modularer Querbaukasten transverse, front-engined, front-wheel-drive platform, the T-Roc will also be available with 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Not that it actually matters, though, for the Tiguan’s smaller brother isn’t designed with off-roading in mind. It is, in essence, a lifestyle-oriented urban dweller with a cool name and offbeat exterior styling.

The sketches released by the German automaker on social media offer a sneak peek as to what’s in the pipeline from the production-ready model, which is heavily influenced by the concept of the same name presented at three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. Speaking of the design study, the concept is 4,178 millimeters (164.5 inches) long and boasts a 2,595-mm (102.2-in) wheelbase. That’s very close to the production model’s dimensions.

Already previewed in the Kalahari Desert in South Africa to the motoring media, the 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc differs from the concept with in length (4,231 mm; 166.6 in). This change takes the T-Roc perilously close to the Golf, blurring the lines between the subcompact and compact CUV segments.

At the media preview in Africa, the automaker offered the T-Roc to the press in conjunction with the 1.5-liter TSI Evo four-cylinder turbo connected to a DSG sending the goodies to the front wheels. This configuration is furthered by 215/50 R18 Bridgestone Turanza tires and a ground clearance that betters the Golf by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). The entry-level model, however, will settle for the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo and a manual transmission.

It’s widely believed the T-Roc is the first Volkswagen to feature a 48V mild-hybrid setup, which seems like the way to go in the aftermath of Dieselgate. Chances are plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants are in the offing too, with powertrains based on those of the Golf GTE and e-Golf.
2018 Volkswagen T-ROC sketch Volkswagen T-ROC design Volkswagen crossover MQB
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show