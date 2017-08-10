2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Funky SUV Teased By Official Sketches, Debuts On August 23

Riding on the Volkswagen Modularer Querbaukasten
transverse, front-engined, front-wheel-drive platform, the T-Roc will also be available with 4Motion all-wheel-drive. Not that it actually matters, though, for the Tiguan’s smaller brother isn’t designed with off-roading in mind. It is, in essence, a lifestyle-oriented urban dweller with a cool name and offbeat exterior styling.
The sketches released by the German automaker on social media offer a sneak peek as to what’s in the pipeline from the production-ready model, which is heavily influenced by the concept of the same name presented at three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show. Speaking of the design study, the concept
is 4,178 millimeters (164.5 inches) long and boasts a 2,595-mm (102.2-in) wheelbase. That’s very close to the production model’s dimensions.
Already previewed in the Kalahari Desert in South Africa to the motoring media, the 2018 Volkswagen T-Roc
differs from the concept with in length (4,231 mm; 166.6 in). This change takes the T-Roc perilously close to the Golf, blurring the lines between the subcompact and compact CUV segments.
At the media preview in Africa, the automaker offered the T-Roc to the press in conjunction with the 1.5-liter TSI Evo
four-cylinder turbo connected to a DSG sending the goodies to the front wheels. This configuration is furthered by 215/50 R18 Bridgestone Turanza tires and a ground clearance that betters the Golf by 15 millimeters (0.6 inches). The entry-level model, however, will settle for the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder turbo and a manual transmission.
It’s widely believed the T-Roc is the first Volkswagen to feature a 48V mild-hybrid setup
, which seems like the way to go in the aftermath of Dieselgate. Chances are plug-in hybrid and all-electric variants are in the offing too, with powertrains based on those of the Golf GTE and e-Golf.