autoevolution

2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Evo Gets Specs Sheet, New Photos

 
3 Feb 2017, 17:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Volkswagen first revealed the 1.5 TSI, then the Golf facelift, then the fact that you can't have the Golf facelift with the 1.5 TSI engine. Really, if you check the configurator right now, it's still fitted with the 1.4 TSI.
Still, the automaker organized a test event on the sunny side of Europe, where else, which is why we have these sharp photos of the new Golf with the R-Line kit and that new golden color.

Let's look at the specs sheet first. Like Ford and Honda, Volkswagen made a 1.5-liter turbo with direct injection. But unlike its rivals, the TSI Evo has a variable geometry turbocharger.

Despite this, the data is not what you'd call mind-blowing. The 0 to 100 km/h (mph) sprint time has actually gone up from 8.2 seconds in the 1.4 to 8.3s. Meanwhile, the 80 to 120 km/h elasticity test stays the same: 7.5 seconds.

It is a little more economical, averaging 5 liters per 100 km instead of 5.2, with minute drops in CO2. But even though this is a brand new engine, it's almost the same as the old one. Buyers can choose an optional seven-speed dual shift DSG unit.

As with the older 1.4-liter unit it replaces, Volkswagen's new 1.5-liter engine receives Active Cylinder Management. On part throttle loads between 1000 and 4000rpm, and at speeds up to 120 km/h, two of the cylinders can be shut down. Also, you're not stingy with the money, your little turbo might be controlled by a Drive Profile selector, which adjusts your throttle response and weighting of the steering in three modes: Comfort, Normal and Sport.

Volkswagen engineers will insist it's got extra flexibility thanks to a longer stroke. I think the ore economical variant developing 130 and the same 250 Nm of torque is going to be the prime pick.

Eventually, the 1.5 Evo will be used by all the cars that currently have the 1.4 TSI, starting with the upcoming Polo supermini and the Ibiza sister car.

 Download attachment: Golf 1.5 TSI Evo (PDF)

Volkswagen Golf facelift 2017 Golf facelift 1.5 TSI Evo Volkswagen Golf Volkswagen Golf
 
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our VOLKSWAGEN Testdrives:

2016 Volkswagen Passat 2.0 BiTDI 4Motion78
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Touareg77
2015 VOLKSWAGEN Passat76
2014 VOLKSWAGEN Polo Facelift65
VOLKSWAGEN Golf 776
VOLKSWAGEN CC69
VOLKSWAGEN UP!56
VW Beetle68
VW Multivan61
VW Amarok 52