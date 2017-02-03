2017 Volkswagen Golf 1.5 TSI Evo Gets Specs Sheet, New Photos

Still, the automaker organized a test event on the sunny side of Europe, where else, which is why we have these sharp photos of the new Golf with the R-Line kit and that new golden color.Let's look at the specs sheet first. Like Ford and Honda, Volkswagen made a 1.5-liter turbo with direct injection. But unlike its rivals, the TSI Evo has a variable geometry turbocharger.Despite this, the data is not what you'd call mind-blowing. The 0 to 100 km/h (mph) sprint time has actually gone up from 8.2 seconds in the 1.4 to 8.3s. Meanwhile, the 80 to 120 km/h elasticity test stays the same: 7.5 seconds.It is a little more economical, averaging 5 liters per 100 km instead of 5.2, with minute drops in CO2. But even though this is a brand new engine, it's almost the same as the old one. Buyers can choose an optional seven-speed dual shift DSG unit.As with the older 1.4-liter unit it replaces, Volkswagen's new 1.5-liter engine receives Active Cylinder Management. On part throttle loads between 1000 and 4000rpm, and at speeds up to 120 km/h, two of the cylinders can be shut down. Also, you're not stingy with the money, your little turbo might be controlled by a Drive Profile selector, which adjusts your throttle response and weighting of the steering in three modes: Comfort, Normal and Sport.Volkswagen engineers will insist it's got extra flexibility thanks to a longer stroke. I think the ore economical variant developing 130 and the same 250 Nm of torque is going to be the prime pick.Eventually, the 1.5 Evo will be used by all the cars that currently have the 1.4 TSI, starting with the upcoming Polo supermini and the Ibiza sister car.