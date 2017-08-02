autoevolution

HGP Volkswagen Arteon Makes 480 HP, Is ready for 3.6L Twin-Turbo

Rumor has it Volkswagen is taking its sweet time bringing the Arteon to America because it wants to offer it with a GTI-like 2-liter turbo and 3.6-liter V6. But if you're after a crazy four-door coupe that can keep up with the Lamborghini Aventador, there's a company in Europe that can do that.
HGP Turbonachrustung GmbH has long been the go-to firm for installing R36 motors into the Golf 6 R and adding a twin-turbo setup on top. But they can do that to pretty much any car provided that your pockets are deep enough. And they need to be because the Arteon isn't exactly a close relative of the old Passat that donates the 3.6-liter engine.

But even if you don't want t change the engine, there are ways to make a sports car killer. Currently, the top engine available is the 2.0 TSI with 280 PS and 350 Nm of torque. It's the same one as in the MQB Passat, which means HGP went to town and upgraded the coupe to 480 PS in just a few weeks.

Yes, that is a 480 horsepower Golf 7.5 R in its company, also painted white with black accents. The funny thing is that with the Arteon you really can't tell it's been tuned. From the factory, the exhaust pipes are hidden, and HGP kept that even while upgrading to sports catalysts. However, when it loses traction in 3rd gear despite the all-wheel drive, that's when you know something crazy is going on.

To get the four-cylinder engine to produce 240 PS per liter, HGP installed a new turbocharger, an aftermarket K&N air filter inserts with modified tubing, larger turbo intake, enlarged charging pressure tube and hose, 76mm downpipe, 130mm steel catalyst, new manifold and more.

But they didn't stop there, as the upgraded radiator, 370mm drilled brakes with racing pads and KW suspension are all necessary features. Know that the engine mods alone would cost about 10,000 euros, but a swap to the 3.6-liter could triple the cost.

