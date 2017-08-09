autoevolution

2018 Volkswagen Passat GT Getting VR6 Engine and Golf GTI Looks

At the present moment, the most interesting Passat available in the United States has a free-breathing 3.6-liter VR6 engine under the hood, which can return up to 28 miles per gallon on the highway. Priced at $29,295, the Passat V6 SE with Technology will get a sportier brother that will bear the name GT.
As the name implies, GT is one I short of GTI, the Golf-based hot hatchback that serves as inspiration for the sportiest Passat in America. All but confirmed by Digital Trends citing insider information, the front-wheel-drive Volkswagen Passat GT will hit dealer lots in due time for the 2018 model year.

Previewed by a near-production design study at the 2016 Los Angeles Auto Show, the Passat GT will stand out from the crowd “with black mirror caps, a spoiler on the trunk lid, and red accents on the grille that echo the emblematic GTI.” A set of cool wheels and a bit more panache are on the menu, whereas the interior is all but certain to get a pair of sport seats for the front passengers.

The business end of the GT will be the 3.6-liter VR6 plant we know from the range-topping Passat, translating to at least 280 horsepower and 258 pound-feet sent to the front axle. Unfortunately no, Volkswagen couldn’t make a case for the 280 PS 2.0 TSI available in the Euro-spec Passat, nor could the German manufacturer augment the dynamic capabilities with 4Motion all-wheel-drive.

To the defense of the sportified Passat, the GT will differ from its six-cylinder counterparts with a lower ride height made possible by a stiffer suspension setup. For customers that couldn’t care less about the badge up front, there’s a more powerful alternative to the Passat GT already on the market.

That would be the all-new Toyota Camry, which prides itself on an optional 301-horsepower V6. It’s not exactly affordable, though, with the nicely-equipped XLE V6 trim level coming in at $34,400.
